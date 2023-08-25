Lincoln Police have identified the Lincoln bicyclist killed in a crash with a pickup Thursday near Mahoney Golf Course as 77-year-old John Mayfield.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Mayfield had been crossing North 84th Street from the west to the east when he collided with a 2014 Ford F-150 on Market Drive.

Mayfield was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries.

Vollmer identified the pickup driver as a 35-year-old Lincoln man.

He said there is no traffic signal at the intersection. The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol or drugs are not suspected of the driver, who has not been cited.

He asked those with information to call LPD's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.