For at least the third time this year, the Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of another young child — this time a 5-month-old boy who died at a northwest Lincoln motel Tuesday, according to juvenile court filings.

Authorities responded to the Sunset Inn and Suites, 2920 N.W. 12th St., at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive child, who was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where he was pronounced dead, Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said in an affidavit filed in juvenile court Thursday.

The child's mother, a 20-year-old woman, told police that her, the child's father and the couple's three children had fallen asleep in the same bed in their hotel room sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dilsaver said in the affidavit.

At least 10 hours later, one of the woman's older children — ages 2 and 3 — woke her up, and the 20-year-old soon realized her infant son was not breathing, Dilsaver said.

The woman called 911 and tried to perform CPR on the child, enlisting the help of other hotel guests, but the 5-month-old was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

In the court filings, Dilsaver, who leads LPD's Special Victims Unit, said the family appeared to be living in the motel room, which he described as "incredibly cluttered."

He said one of the room's two beds was "entirely uninhabitable" due to the number of items spread across it, and various other items filled the room, including "stale and rotten food" and a large knife left on the floor.

"The filth was to a degree that would hinder a child from being healthy and thriving," Dilsaver said in the affidavit for an emergency custody order for the couple's two surviving children, describing their living conditions as "dangerous" and "undeniably hazardous."

Juvenile Court Judge Shellie Sabata signed the custody order Thursday, placing the two surviving children in the care of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services.

The cause of the child's death hasn't yet been determined as police await autopsy results, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. And in his affidavit, Dilsaver said police are investigating whether the child's death is the result of criminal wrongdoing.

The Journal Star is not naming the 5-month-old's parents because neither of them have been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the boy's death.

But the police department's investigation — and the order assigning the custody of the two surviving children to HHS — does not mark either agency's first contact with the child's parents, who had been the subject of "multiple prior reports of abuse and neglect," according to Dilsaver's affidavit.

In fact, Dilsaver said, the child's father "had hurriedly tried to organize the clutter" in the motel room as authorities responded "due to past concerns and warnings from caseworkers and police officers."

The parents of the 5-month-old had been the subject of at least three previous child abuse and neglect reports prior to the infant's death, according to police records.

Police had been called to the area near the Sunset Inn and Suites at 11:48 p.m. May 9 after the couple's 3-year-old son was found unattended outside sometime between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that evening, according to an LPD incident report stemming from that instance.

The same child had been found near 23rd and Orchard streets at around 7:15 a.m. April 27, Lincoln Police Officer Ed Simpson said in an incident report in which he described the offense as "child abuse/neg(lect)."

And the 3-year-old was found in the same block of Orchard Street at around 4 p.m. March 26, according to a nearly identical incident report filed a month before April's report.

The family's connection to that area of Orchard Street is unclear. Neither the child's mother nor father list an address in court records.

Though it's unclear how frequently HHS had been in contact with the family, Dilsaver's reference to prior "warnings from caseworkers" indicate they had been the subject of an ongoing HHS case.

An HHS spokesman said the department could not comment on the case due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, but speaking generally, said HHS "takes each one seriously."

"For each case, DHHS workers follow an exhaustive evidence-based process to find solutions that are in the best interests of the child or children who are involved," the spokesman, Jeff Powell, said in an email.

The 5-month-old's death marks at least the second child death in Lincoln this year that has come after HHS caseworkers issued warnings to parents.

In March, the police department began investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl after her parents brought her to a local hospital and later lied to police about the circumstances of her death, investigators alleged in court filings.

In that case, the infant's 8-year-old sibling told police the child's father was increasingly upset as he held the crying 2-month-old at his central Lincoln home March 28 when the infant let out a scream before she went "blank," Lincoln Police Investigator Sara Prewett said in April court filings.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid sought an emergency custody order in April on behalf of the infant's four siblings — ages 4, 8, 10 and 11 — who had frequently been staying at the man's residence despite warnings to their mother from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Neither parent has been criminally charged in the 2-month-old's death, which marked at least the second time this year Lincoln Police have criminally investigated the death of a young child.

