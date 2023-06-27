An employee of Iowa’s largest public-transit agency was fired recently for allegedly rigging the bids on a vehicle so her husband could buy it for a greatly reduced price.

According to Iowa Workforce Development records, Georisha J. McGregor worked for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority, or DART, as an administrative coordinator from April 2011 through March of this year when she was fired for alleged misconduct.

On March 7, McGregor had posted to DART’s website a notice that a 2013 Jeep Cherokee was to be sold at a public auction. Her husband and fellow DART employee Everett McGregor participated in the auction. When bidding ended on March 10, Everett McGregor had placed the highest bid at $18,000 – which was $100 more than the next highest bidder.

On March 13, Georisha McGregor spoke to her husband who, according to the testimony given at a subsequent hearing on the matter, indicated he still wanted the vehicle but was not willing to honor his bid of $18,000.

According to DART, Georisha McGregor then lowered the closing price to $11,200. Everett accepted the offer, and Georisha manually awarded the sale to her husband.

She was fired on March 29 for violating policies prohibit conflicts of interest and “acting as a go-between or broker” for the benefit of a third party in any transactions involving DART. Her husband retained his job at DART.

State records indicate DART disciplined Everett McGregor but did not fire him because the agency concluded he had merely participated in the scheme while his wife had orchestrated it and implemented it.

Georisha McGregor then applied for unemployment benefits, which led to a recent hearing before Administrative Law Judge Sean Nelson. The judge ruled in DART’s favor in denying McGregor unemployment benefits.

“The record shows (she) used her position to extend a substantial discount to her husband from the going market price in the bid,” Nelson ruled. “If there was any ambiguity about whether this was wrong, the employer’s conflict-of-interest policy erased all doubt … The employer’s concern is one of abuse of trust, theft and embezzlement. These concepts do not need to be codified by the employer to be disqualifying. Such actions are manifestly against the employer’s interests.”

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority is the largest public transit agency in Iowa. It is funded by local property taxes and fare revenue.

Georisha McGregor could not be reached for comment.

Asked whether the McGregors were allowed to keep the Jeep Cherokee, DART’s chief external affairs officer, Erin Hockman, said, “We have been working closely with our legal counsel on this issue and based on their advice, we terminated Ms. McGregor’s employment and did not reclaim the vehicle.”

Hockman added: “It is never acceptable to use a position of employment at DART for personal gain. It was extremely disappointing that a long-time DART employee did not report a serious conflict of interest that resulted in the employee’s spouse personally benefiting from a DART transaction. Fortunately, we have checks and balances in place and we quickly identified the sale of the vehicle as a concern, investigated and terminated Ms. McGregor’s employment as a result.

“This isolated incident is not reflective of the hard-working people at DART who I am proud to work alongside each and every day. DART staff are very committed to our mission to enrich lives, connect communities and expand opportunities for central Iowans and we understand that in order to do this we must be good stewards of the resources we are entrusted to.”

Counties with the most farmland in Iowa Counties with the most farmland in Iowa #25. O'Brien #24. Lyon #23. Calhoun #22. Pocahontas #21. Buena Vista #20. Wright #19. Greene #18. Grundy #17. Monona #16. Carroll #15. Ringgold #14. Shelby #13. Winneshiek #12. Clinton #11. Harrison #10. Jasper #9. Fayette #8. Tama #7. Webster #6. Benton #5. Crawford #4. Sioux #3. Woodbury #2. Plymouth #1. Kossuth