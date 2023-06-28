A state panel has ruled that an Iowa State University worker accused of having sex in her office during work hours is not entitled to collect unemployment benefits.

State records indicate Stephanie L. Johnson began working for ISU as a full-time administrative assistant in January 2021. In December 2022, Johnson reported to the ISU Department of Public Safety that a graduate student had entered her office on two separate occasions, exposed himself to her and then ejaculated on the floor of her office.

According to the subsequent findings of an administrative law judge, DPS officers concluded Johnson’s version of events was inconsistent with the evidence, and after the agency referred the matter to ISU’s Office of Equal Opportunity, Johnson allegedly declined to pursue the matter with that office.

The judge’s findings indicate that in January the matter was referred to ISU’s Employee and Labor Relations Office and the school’s human resources department due to concerns about Johnson’s truthfulness regarding the incidents, the nature of her relationship with the graduate student, and the fact that she may have engaged in sexual activities in her office during work hours.

In February, school officials interviewed Johnson regarding her allegations and the concerns raised by others. According to the findings of the administrative law judge, the school concluded Johnson had misrepresented to the Department of Public Safety the nature of her relationship with the graduate student and the incidents that occurred.

The school also concluded she had engaged in consensual sexual conduct with the graduate student in her on-campus office during working hours in violation of school policy. On March 6, the school fired Johnson for violating the university’s code of conduct.

Johnson denied engaging in consensual sex in her office during work hours and sought unemployment benefits, which the school contested, leading to a public hearing before Administrative Law Judge Carly Smith.

Smith awarded Johnson benefits after finding that the central issue in the case was whether her termination was based on a “current” act of misconduct. Smith noted that the school’s human resources department became aware of the incidents involving Johnson on Jan. 4, 2023, but didn’t notify Johnson until Jan. 31, 2023, that she was being investigated.

“The employer knew about the incidents for 27 days before they notified (Johnson) she was being investigated,” Smith ruled. “The 27 days before notifying the claimant is excessive and the incidents that occurred in December 2022 are no longer considered a ‘current act’ under Iowa law. “

The school appealed that ruling to the three-member Iowa Employment Appeal Board, which recently reversed Smith’s decision in the case — although the board was split 2-1 on the matter.

In ruling for the board, members James M. Strohman and Myron R. Linn stated they concluded ISU had proven “that any sexual conduct that did occur during the complained-of incidents was consensual, and the employer has proven that (Johnson) lied about any such sexual conduct being nonconsensual, and about her relationship with the other individual involved.”

The board noted that “we find credible that the experts in forensic evidence were unable to find any evidence of semen despite (Johnson’s) report that semen was ejaculated on the floor on two separate occasions. We also find credible the report that when (Johnson) was confronted with this fact she changed her story. We have considered the effect of vulnerability, and of stress, on a victim’s ability to report criminal actions. But (Johnson) initially reported seeing semen being ejaculated on the floor on two separate occasions. When she found out about the negative forensic results, she altered her story to say that the semen was wiped up on one occasion, and that the alleged perpetrator had his back to her and may not have ejaculated the second time.”

The board also questioned Johnson’s alleged claim that she did not know the perpetrator’s name, saying that her claim “is contradicted by their earlier communications.” The board also said the alleged perpetrator’s knowledge of the layout of Johnson’s home and jewelry business cast doubt on her claims.

“We emphasize that we do not give much weight to the fact that an unreported ejaculation, followed a few days later by an ordinary conversation about guitars and a second ejaculation does not, on its face, make a lot of sense,” the board stated in its ruling. “We do not make much of this because although it is consistent with not telling the truth, we do understand and appreciate that victims often can react to trauma with silence and by acting as if nothing happened.”

Johnson, the board said, was fired for misrepresenting to ISU’s Department of Public Safety what had transpired in her office and for consensual sexual contact in her office during work hours.

“We find that either one of these incidents was sufficient to bring about the discharge,” the board stated. “We thus do not at this time decide exactly what happened in (Johnson’s) office during the incidents in question. We do find that the employer has proven that any sexual conduct that did occur during these incidents was consensual, and the employer has proven that (Johnson) lied about any such sexual conduct being nonconsensual and about her relationship with the other individual involved.”

As for the timing of the school’s decision to fire Johnson, the board ruled that ISU “was not delaying to exploit (Johnson) nor trying to save up misconduct to use in the future. It delayed while it conducted a fair investigation and considered the matter through the usual channels. An employer should be allowed a reasonable amount of time for such actions.”

Board member Ashley R. Koopmans wrote a dissenting opinion indicating she would have affirmed the decision of the administrative law judge in its entirety.

“In addition to agreeing that the discharge was not for a current act, I also find that the employer failed to prove misconduct,” Koopmans wrote. “As for credibility, it is one thing to show some inconsistency in (Johnson’s) versions of events, and another to conclude that she was lying to the employer. Inconsistency can be expected in cases of trauma, and no motive for lying appears in this record. I also found (Johnson’s) testimony to be credible and genuine.”

Johnson could not be reached for comment. The judge’s decision and the Employment Appeal Board opinions do not identify the graduate student involved in the matter.

