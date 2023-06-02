Saunders County authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post earlier this week that 42-year-old Tyler Miers was last seen on May 20 near the Prague Quik Stop.

The sheriff's office said Miers left his truck in Prague, but his cellphone later pinged west of Morse Bluff. He was reported missing on Sunday.

So far, search efforts that have included the Saunders County Sheriff's drone team, Nebraska State Patrol's airwing, Nebraska Game and Parks officers, Prague Fire and Rescue and a K9 search and rescue/cadaver team have failed to turn up any evidence of Miers, who is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an athletic build and was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt.