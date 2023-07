A Clear Lake man who allegedly sexually abused and distributed meth to a minor or minors is facing 10 felony charges.

According to court records, 34-year-old Christian David Vorland has been charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of distributing drugs near a school

Pimping

Five counts of third-degree sex abuse

Assault causing bodily injury

The affidavit states the crimes happened between July 2022 and June 2023. Vorland allegedly distributed methamphetamine to 14- or 15-year-old children or possible a single child at his residence, which is located within 1,000 feet of school property (Lion's Field).

Vorland also allegedly sexually abused a 14- or 15-year-old child or children over that time frame at the same location. He is accused of soliciting prostitution of a minor to another adult male in exchange for methamphetamine and also punching a minor in the face.

A warrant for Vorland's arrest was issued Monday and served Tuesday. No hearing has been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

Counties with the warmest summers in Iowa Counties with the warmest summers in Iowa #25. Louisa County #24. Montgomery County #23. Union County #22. Adams County #21. Monroe County #20. Marion County #19. Appanoose County #18. Wayne County #17. Wapello County #16. Davis County #15. Dallas County #14. Pottawattamie County #13. Madison County #12. Harrison County #11. Taylor County #10. Lucas County #9. Lee County #8. Polk County #7. Page County #6. Mills County #5. Ringgold County #4. Warren County #3. Clarke County #2. Decatur County #1. Fremont County