The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation after a state prison inmate died Sunday in Lincoln.
Michael R. Thomas, 46, formerly of Lincoln, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Staff members began CPR and summoned emergency medical personnel, who pronounced Thomas dead.
Thomas was found guilty in Lancaster County of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted tampering with a witness. He began serving his sentence of up to four years on May 11 this year.
Under state law, a grand jury must investigate whenever a person in custody dies.
Photos: Nebraska drought threatening livestock and crops
Drone photography of J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joan Ruskamp, and her husband Steve, operate J & S Feedlot and Farm near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The weather report is up in the farm office at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Ruskamp loads feed for the cattle at J & S Feedlot and Farm, which he operates with his wife Joan, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Matthew Gutowski, of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Dodge, Neb., has been saying a special mass for rain since the county is under extreme or exceptional drought.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cattle move to a shade cover at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
