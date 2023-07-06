A stillborn baby that had been disposed of in a river in Norfolk almost 20 years ago has been identified.

In a news release Wednesday, Norfolk Police said that on June 17, 2004, they were called to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in the 200 block of North First Street.

When they arrived, they found the body of a baby boy in the river, the release said.

At the time, an autopsy attempting to determine whether the baby was alive prior to being discovered was inconclusive. A follow-up investigation to reveal the mother's identity also came up short.

During the investigation, a DNA sample collected from the baby was compared to several individuals but did not successfully identify anyone. A second sample and a DNA profile were kept for follow-up investigations, according to the release.

Police said they identified the possible mother this year after they had partnered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center DNA lab in March — along with United Data Connect, a genetic genealogy service — which conducted an investigative genealogy process.

After a DNA sample from the mother was collected, her identity was confirmed.

The mother told police that she was a juvenile at the time of the birth, which occurred at home, and that the baby was stillborn.

Police said that a second person aware of the circumstances was also identified and interviewed, and confirmed the pregnancy and stillborn baby.

Norfolk police said in the release that the statute of limitations for any potential crime committed has passed, and there is insufficient evidence for any other prosecution.

They said they will continue to investigate and review any new information in the case, as well as the paternal connections to the baby.

