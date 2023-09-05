A man wanted on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old Fort Calhoun woman is in jail in Texas after authorities tracked him down in a Galveston County RV park.

William Paul Collins, 30, was arrested this week in Texas in connection with the Aug. 13 homicide of Linda Childers, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson announced Friday.

Robinson said at a press conference Friday that nine deputies had logged more than 1,700 hours investigating the case and that two of his detectives were very instrumental in locating Collins, the Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise reported.

Collins was being held without bail in the Galveston County Jail on fugitive from justice warrants out of Nebraska and Indiana, according to Galveston County authorities. In Nebraska, he’s wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and theft, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear what the Indiana fugitive warrant is for.

Childers was found dead Aug. 14 in her home in the 6500 block of County Road P43, north of Fort Calhoun. After a report from a relative of hers at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 14, a paramedic from Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased.

Collins traveled the Midwest and had friends in Omaha, Robinson said. Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said Friday that he did not believe there was a connection between Collins and Childers, the Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise reported.

“This appears to have been an act motivated by money, and it appears to be something that was done out of haste or necessity by Mr. Collins,” the newspaper quoted Vander Schaaf as saying.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Omaha police, the Douglas County and Saunders County Sheriff’s Offices, and U.S. Marshal Service have assisted in the investigation.

Galveston County sheriff’s deputies arrested Collins Wednesday at an RV park in San Leon, Texas, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a phone interview Friday.

“We got a tip that he would be in the area,” Trochesset said.

“He was sitting outside a trailer,” he said. “We had no issues with his arrest.”

