A former Tekamah police officer has been charged with two felonies in connection with his alleged actions during a police standoff on Feb. 25 while he was off-duty.

Robert Rivera, 52, of Lyons, was arraigned in Burt County Court on Friday.

Lyons police and Burt County deputies had responded to a reported domestic assault and attempted to contact the alleged assailant at a home two blocks from Rivera's house.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in connection with his arrest, Rivera entered the house even though he was not asked to assist. Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs has said Rivera was on his way to work when he saw Lyons police heading to the home.

According to court records, the responding officers, who believed the man was suicidal, were attempting to de-escalate the situation. But Rivera, with his gun drawn, continued speaking with the man despite being asked to back away.

Rivera allegedly made a threatening remark toward one of the responding officers.

Following the incident, Rivera was relieved of his duties with the Tekamah Police Department.

Rivera, who was arrested on June 14, faces two felony charges, including possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and terroristic threats.

During a virtual court hearing on Friday, Rivera called the accusations a lie and was admonished by Judge Edward Matney to maintain decorum. Rivera apologized, blaming the outburst on his post-traumatic stress disorder, saying, “This is not a good place for me.”

During his arraignment, Rivera asked for a low bond, saying he was working a full-time job in Winnebago and another part-time job in Macy, all to help make ends meet.

“I’m not a risk,” he told the judge. “I live in Lyons and (am) raising my three boys. The community and I mesh. If I lose my house, the boys have nothing.”

Rivera’s bond was set at 10% of $300,000. He is being held in the Thurston County Jail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 11.

