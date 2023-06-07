KEARNEY — A 23-year-old University of Nebraska at Kearney wide receiver from Aurora, Colorado was arrested Sunday for first-degree assault.

Xavier J. Delk is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault. According to court documents, Delk allegedly caused serious bodily injury to another person in an incident on May 14. The May 14 date coincides with a series of shootings and a stabbing in Kearney where some UNK football players were present.

The Hub reported on June 2 that UNK spokesman Todd Gottula said Delk has been suspended from all football team activities pending the outcome of the case.

Delk is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing on July 5. His bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety, and he is currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail.

