A 5-year-old boy was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-saving measures in progress Sunday after being found down in the pool at the Fun-Plex Waterpark.

Medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department were called to the pool at 7003 Q St. in Ralston about 2:45 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Radio traffic indicated that a 5-year-old boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the pool. CPR was in progress when medics arrived.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children's Hospital & Medical Center. A person who identified himself on the phone as a Fun-Plex manager said the pool had been closed for the day following the incident.

Fun-Plex is the largest waterpark in Nebraska, according to its website. Fun-Plex began as “The Kart Ranch” in 1979 with just a go-kart track.