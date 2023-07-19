DANBURY, Iowa -- A Danbury woman has won a $50,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Brenda Haas won the first top prize in the Hawkeye scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Colbert’s Food Market, 111 Main St., in Danbury, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The Hawkeye scratch game features the University of Iowa's distinctive Tigerhawk logo and images of the Herky mascot in the Hawkeyes' black and gold colors. The game offers 10 top prizes of $50,000.

From now until 9:59 a.m. Oct. 3, lottery players can enter non-winning Hawkeye scratch game tickets for a chance to win ticket prize packages to a 2023 Iowa home football game. For rules and complete details about this promotion, visit ialottery.com.