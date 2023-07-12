For years, rumors and suppositions have swirled about what’s beneath the large mound in the northwest corner of Davenport’s historic City Cemetery.

At one time it was believed to be the site of a prehistoric Native American burial. Other stories have pegged it as the final resting place of a circus elephant who died while in Davenport, or as a mass grave for people who died during cholera or flu epidemics, or even as an underground ‘storage area’ where bodies of people who died in winter were stored until graves could be dug in the spring.

Now a recent survey using ground-penetrating radar reveals that the mound is an earth-covered brick or stone vault containing the remains of three 1800s Davenport residents.

The survey conducted by geologist Chad Goings, of Rolling Hills Consulting Services of Washington, Iowa, backs up previous research done by Colleen “Cokey” Powers, a member of the volunteer Davenport City Cemetery Partnership, that showed a vault was built on the site in 1869 by Davenport resident Henry Oldendorf.

Powers’ research concluded the remains are those of Oldendorf’s daughter Luise, who died at age 10 in 1869, and of Oldendorf himself and his former wife, Louise, (they were divorced) who died in 1890 and 1893 respectively.

But despite Powers’ exhaustive digging in cemetery records, minutes of Davenport City Council proceeding and newspaper archives, some questions remained. That is why members of the City Cemetery Partnership asked the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department for permission to hire a geologist to settle the issue once and for all and to put to rest the various rumors, Kory Darnall, a partnership volunteer, said.

The $1,750 for the survey came out of the $10,000 annual budget the parks department allocates to the partnership to spend on cemetery projects, Chad Dyson, parks and recreation director, said.

Goings did his survey on May 22, pushing his ground-penetrating radar machine over the mound as one would a lawn mower, picking up images. Ground penetrating radar is a form of remote sensing and as such can provide information about materials underground without coming in direct contact with that material, Goings wrote in his report filed in late June.

Why was the vault covered with soil and grass? Goings’ report says the structure collapsed and/or a hole was dug at one time and it was filled in. That is, covering the vault with soil was the easiest way to secure it, Darnall explained.

Goings’ report recommends that “heavy machinery such as riding lawn mowers not be used on the mound itself (because that) could cause deformation or collapse of the enclosure. A push lawn mower or weed whacker should be used instead.” He also recommends a fence or some other barrier.

Now that Powers’s research has been verified, volunteers have installed a sign by the mound, explaining what it is.

Three more signs have been installed this year. They explain the cemetery’s old and new sections; mark the grave of Johann Casper Wild, a Swiss-born painter and lithographer whose 1846 painting of the Davenport riverfront is the only picture showing what the early city looked like; and point out a large paupers’ area on the cemetery’s east side that some visitors think is empty green space because there are no gravestones. But that is not the case. Markers that may have been installed with burial have vanished with time, Darnall said.

Money for the signs came from the same budget as Goings’ work. Other projects accomplished in the past year include building a larger maintenance shed to store equipment and supplies, replacing a portion of a fence damaged in a vehicle crash, installing five headstones for veterans of the Schleswig-Holstein War for Independence in 1848, 1849 and 1850 and re-setting and stabilizing headstones and walls at five different gravesites.

Davenport’s City Cemetery is 11.5 acres, located at 1625 Rockingham Road. Its boundaries are West River Drive and Rockingham between Division and Sturdevant streets. It was established in 1843 and the last burial was in 1997, Darnall said.