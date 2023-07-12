EARLY, Iowa -- An Early farm family will be honored Friday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.

Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke will present the award to the Josh and Kelli Berg family at 11 a.m. Friday at their farm at 2041 270th St. in rural Early.

Berg Farm Enterprises is owned and operated by Josh and Kelli Berg. They raise corn, soybeans, finisher turkeys and brooder poults. Josh Berg started farming as a mentee to Jym Covey in the fall of 2009 and he and Kellli Berg began taking over Covey's operation in 2013 as Covey prepared for retirement. The couple also rent Kelli Berg's father’s land.

The Bergs utilize the latest technology to ensure their birds live in a low-stress environment. Their bean acres are no-till and they lightly disc corn acres to incorporate turkey manure. They also use terraces, buffer strips and grassed waterways to reduce nutrient loss from the soil.

The Bergs have three children: Lincoln, 9, Lauren, 7, and Jackson, 4. Josh Berg's father, Emmet, and Kelli Berg's cousin Chad are full-time farm employees, and the farm also has four part-time workers.

The couple's community involvement includes the Sac County Farm Bureau, the Iowa Turkey Federation and the Iowa Turkey Gobble Up. Both are involved in committees and events at Storm Lake St. Mary’s school and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who care for the environment and their animals and have shown a commitment to their community. It's named in honor of Gary Wergin, a longtime WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.