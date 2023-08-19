A state program providing public money for private school tuition will likely result in more private schools in Iowa in the coming years, a private school administrator said on Friday.

During an appearance on this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS, Josh Bowar, the head of school for Sioux Center Christian School and the interim outreach coordinator for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, said the education savings accounts program passed by Republican lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds this year created an opportunity for new private schools to start up across the state.

“What I see happening, and what will be a really great opportunity is that this is going to open up ways for schools to begin, so parents can have choices in those places that do not currently have another option for them to go to," Bowar said.

He said his organization has been in touch with at least 20 groups who are looking to start up new Christian schools in the coming years because ESAs — valued at $7,600 for the coming school year — have increased the potential for them to attract students.

“This has definitely been a catalyst for providing an opportunity for schools to start that can meet those kids’ needs,” Bowar said. “And what a beautiful thing to celebrate. We are adding to the diversity of the education options that are available in our state.”

The Iowa Association of Christian Schools represents protestant schools in Iowa, so that figure does not include potential new Catholic or secular private schools.

More than 18,000 students were approved for the coming school year for the savings accounts to attend private school. About 60% of those students already attend private school, while about 40% are coming from public schools.

Three rural counties with few private school options — Decatur, Louisa and Ringgold counties — received no approved ESAs.

Right now, there are only about 9,000 open seats in Iowa private schools, the governor’s office has previously said. But Bowar said the ESA program will allow new schools to open up to meet the demand of those students.

“There is more demand in our state right now than there are seats in the nonpublic schools,” Bowar said. “So we want to encourage schools of all kinds that would like to start a place in Iowa to really meet those needs of what the parents are wanting.”

The ESA program was Reynolds' chief policy goal of this year's session, and she said it would provide opportunities for every child to receive a quality education. Democrats and public school advocates opposed it, arguing it would take money away from already struggling public schools.

Not all private schools can accommodate students

Opponents of the ESA program during this year’s legislative session also said private schools should not receive taxpayer dollars because they can be selective about who they admit, turning away students with special needs or behavioral problems.

Jennifer Raes, the principal at St. Anthony's Catholic School in Des Moines, said the school accepts every kid it can. But she acknowledged the school will turn away some students if it cannot meet the needs they have, like providing a full-time paraeducator.

“If I don’t have the capability, then I’m not going to let you down and say, ‘Yes, I can take your child, but I really can’t meet their needs.’” she said. “So sometimes I have to say no. It breaks my heart, and it’s a tough conversation.”

Bowar said the increased money from the ESAs will allow private schools to better provide those resources to students with special needs.

Tuition increasing at some schools

Bowar and Raes said they’ve experienced increased enrollment at their schools for the coming year, some of which can be credited to families taking advantage of ESAs.

Both Sioux Center Christian School and St. Anthony’s Catholic School increased their tuition by about 3% for the upcoming school year, a decision that was made in the winter before the ESA program was passed.

Some schools, though, have increased their tuition by double digits, pointing to the ESA program as the reason for the increase.

Raes said the increased tuition from some schools may help them make up some of their education costs, which are often higher than the tuition.

“We’ve always had a tuition rate that’s really under what it costs to educate a child,” she said. “So it’s possible you can make up a little ground for getting closer to what it does cost to educate a child.”