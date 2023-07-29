A former administrator at the University of Southern Mississippi was named the finalist to become vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dee Dee Anderson was recommended for the job by UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett — her former boss at Southern Miss — after a previous search failed without any lone finalist being identified.

Laurie Bellows, who served as vice chancellor for six years under former Chancellor Ronnie Green, announced her plans to retire in March.

Anderson will participate in two days of meetings and interviews with the UNL campus community beginning Aug. 7, with a public presentation scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Swanson Auditorium in the Nebraska Union on Aug. 8.

UNL Executive Vice Chancellor Kathy Ankerson, who oversees the position and conducted the search, said Bennett's experience in student affairs and working relationship with Anderson led to her being recommended for the position.

Anderson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, a master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Louisiana Tech University.

She began her career in 1991 teaching reading, English and history at the middle school level before jumping into higher education at Louisiana Tech, where she worked in the residential life office and served as the dean of student development.

Later, Anderson served in multiple leadership positions at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, including interim vice chancellor of student affairs, associate vice chancellor, and dean of students, before moving to Southern Miss in 2018.

At the Hattiesburg-based university, Anderson was special advisor to the president and vice president for student affairs. She was in charge of more than 300 professional staff, 500 student employees, 15 functional departments and a budget of $36 million.

She also held an appointment as a professor of practice in the College of Education and Human Sciences.

At UNL, Anderson will be in charge of a budget of more than $120 million; 600 full-time managerial, office and service professionals; and 1,700 student employees. The office's work centers around supporting the student body in various ways on campus.

Anderson's selection as vice chancellor for student affairs comes after a previous search ended without any of the three candidates identified taking the job.

In May, UNL hosted Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well being at Ohio State University; Austin Jamar Banks, interim vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Colorado; and Brian Patchcoski, assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion in student affairs at Penn State University.

After that search ended without a new vice chancellor named, Bill Watts, the associate dean of university advising and career development, was named the interim vice chancellor.

