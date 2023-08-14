For the first time since 2006, there will be a new residence hall at Creighton University in Omaha.

On Friday, 400 freshmen will move into the $37 million Graves Hall, which is named after donors Lee and Judy Graves and located along 23rd Street south of Burt Street.

The five-story hall has four floors dedicated to housing students in two-room suites that accommodate four students. Each suite has a shared bathroom. The halls on each level each feature a kitchenette as well as spaces to socialize.

The first level has space for interfaith programming, wellness, study areas and academic counseling as well as recreational space for activities such as yoga. Creighton’s blue and white colors adorn the hall’s walls.

Graves Hall is Creighton’s first residence hall built exclusively for freshmen since the 1960s. Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, noted the hall’s opening comes as Creighton has enrolled more than 1,000 freshmen per year over the past decade. He added that the hall helps the university continue to offer a supportive and comfortable atmosphere to its students.

“For this to be a freshman facility, we knew this will cultivate a great sense of community among themselves,” Hendrickson said.

Outside, students can socialize and play in the Simpson Courtyard, which is named after donors Kathy and Jim Simpson. Courtyard amenities include artificial turf that can be converted to a volleyball court, two ping pong tables, a bocce ball court, two fire pits, an event stage and seating.

“Freshman year is definitely that first time we get to make those connections with students. I think having this courtyard is a great opportunity to have lots of conversations and meet a lot of different people on campus,” said Lauren Harris, a Creighton senior majoring in nursing.

Graves Hall will come with some notable infrastructure equipment. Perhaps the most notable are the VirtuHOT solar thermal collectors that heat the residence hall’s water.

The tube collectors, which have been placed on the hall’s roof, will generate about 70 kilowatt hours of thermal energy. Hendrickson said the tubes, which are produced by Naked Energy and distributed by ELM Companies, are the first of their kind to be installed on a North American facility.

“Our students are really committed to issues of energy conservation and sustainability,” Hendrickson said. “This is really exciting to be the first institution on the continent to be able to install these.”

Solar panels are also present on the hall roof’s southern exposure.

Last year, Creighton tore down Gallagher Hall, which was built in 1961 and was one of the university’s oldest residence halls.

Graves Hall’s opening comes as Creighton’s profile is expanding.

The university opened a new School of Dentistry building in 2018 and is scheduled to open the $75 million, 130,000-square-foot CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education next month. That will be followed early next year by the opening of the $17 million Jérôme Nadal, S.J., Jesuit Residence.

The opening of Graves Hall is part of the university’s Forward Blue $650 million fundraising campaign. The largest fundraising campaign in the university’s 145-year history, Hendrickson said the campaign has three main components: scholarship support for students with limited financial means, academic programming to support initiatives such as research, and facility construction and improvements.

According to Creighton’s alumni website, $621 million has been raised so far through Forward Blue.

