The Nebraska Department of Transportation is giving U.S. 275 a whole new look through Fremont and beyond.

For several years now, the highway has been buzzing with construction crews — expanding parts of the highway, building new interchanges, rebuilding bridges, reconfiguring ramps.

In July, a new interchange was opened to the brand-new Fremont Southeast Beltway, a 3.2-mile expressway connecting U.S. 275 with U.S. 77, streamlining access to the Costco chicken plant and other industrial sites in southeast Fremont.

Heading north, bridges are under construction at Morningside Road and several other interchanges, channeling traffic down to a single lane on the shoulder. Over the summer, the exit and entrance ramps have been resurfaced at 23rd Street and Military Avenue, as well as Morningside. Lane closures and ramp closures can be expected as this section of the project moves toward completion this fall.

Traffic has also been narrowed to one lane in segments from Luther Road west to the interchange that ties together Highways 275, 30 and 77 at the north end of the city.

“Fremont is a very busy place right now,” said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT district construction engineer.

The biggest transformation along U.S. 275, though, is occurring farther north. An 18½-mile stretch of the highway from just north of West Point to just east of Scribner is being widened from two lanes to four.

NDOT kicked off the expansion project in 2021. Since then, bulldozers and road graders have slowly built the future southbound lanes that will connect the two towns. The project includes a bypass road around Scribner, and construction on existing levees that protect West Point and Scribner from the nearby Elkhorn River.

The current focus of construction is between Scribner and the Cuming County line, where there are periodic lane closures with flaggers to guide traffic.

“They’re working to get the southbound lanes done and traffic moved over — hopefully, this fall,” Gerbino-Bevins said.

After that, both lanes of traffic will move to the new lanes while the existing ones are resurfaced and reconfigured for future northbound traffic. She said that will most likely happen next spring and continue into the fall of 2024.

The completion of the $141.5 million project will bring more of U.S. 275 into the Nebraska Expressway system, a network of four-lane highways connecting all Nebraska cities with more than 15,000 residents to the Interstate highway system.

The Legislature laid out plans for the expressway system in 1988, encompassing 600 miles of expanded roadway along 16 existing highway corridors.

But funding for the expressways lagged until the passage of the Build Nebraska Act in 2011, which earmarked ¼ cent from the state sales tax to complete the network by 2033.

There is still more work to be done on U.S. 275, though. The highway remains two lanes from north of West Point to west of Pilger. The 27-mile segment is now being designed. It is scheduled for construction between 2025 and 2029.

Once that is complete, four-lane travel will be possible all the way from Omaha to Norfolk — something northeast Nebraska travelers have dreamed of for decades.