ALCESTER, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have released the identity of a woman killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Alcester.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 81-year-old Sandra Johnson, of Alcester, was driving north on South Dakota Highway 11 in a Chevrolet Equinox when her vehicle was struck by a semitractor-trailer that was eastbound on 302nd Avenue. Investigators determined the truck did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection before striking Johnson's vehicle, which rolled. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The semi continued through the intersection and rolled onto its side before coming to rest in the ditch. The driver, Justin Cole, 30, of Boyd, Texas, was not injured. He was wearing his seat belt.