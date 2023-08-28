BERESFORD, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have identified a Beresford man as the victim in Friday's fatal collision of a car and a tractor.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Thomas Erickson was driving a Buick Lacrosse on 472nd Avenue nine miles north of Beresford when his car collided with an eastbound John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer that had entered the intersection on 288th Street.

The Buick came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire. Erickson, 74, who was wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor rolled after separating from the silage trailer, and its driver, Hendrik Geustyn, 26, of Calumet, Iowa, was ejected. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.