The crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, three miles north of Corson on South Dakota Highway 11. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Randall Loerch, of Spirit Lake, was northbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and pulled over to the side of the road. As Loerch pulled back onto the highway to make a U-turn, he was struck by a northbound Hyundai Tucson.