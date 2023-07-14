CORSON, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities have identified a Spirit Lake, Iowa, motorcycle driver as the victim in a two-vehicle crash in Minnehaha County.
The crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, three miles north of Corson on South Dakota Highway 11. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Randall Loerch, of Spirit Lake, was northbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and pulled over to the side of the road. As Loerch pulled back onto the highway to make a U-turn, he was struck by a northbound Hyundai Tucson.
Loerch, 62, who was not wearing a helmet, died at an area hospital.
The Hyundai driver, Mara Bossman, 28, of Garretson, South Dakota, was not injured.