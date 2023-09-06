HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A smoldering cigarette likely caused a fire that destroyed three apartments and damaged two others early Tuesday in Hawarden.

Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen said firefighters were called to the single-story, five-unit apartment building at 805 Eighth St. at 4:29 a.m. Flames were visible on the building's exterior upon arrival, Schiefen said, and fire departments from Ireton, Iowa, and Alcester and Hudson in South Dakota were called in to assist because the fire had spread to the building's attic.

Schiefen said the fire was contained to one apartment, but two others sustained significant smoke and water damage and also were a loss. The other two apartments had some smoke damage but will be livable once cleaned up.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was on the scene to help residents find temporary housing.

Schiefen said a cigarette is suspected of igniting the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene until 7:30 a.m. and returned Tuesday afternoon after a hot spot flared up, Schiefen said.