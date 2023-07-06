Four people died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash six miles south of Ashland, Nebraska.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of 238th Street and Church Road, according to Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson. All four of the deceased were riding in a Honda Accord.

Hugo Buendia, 34, Ricardo Jimenez, 28, and Alejandro Valverde, 39, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Isaac Valverde, 40, died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Witnesses told deputies that Buendia, a Lincoln resident, was driving the Honda Accord westbound on Church Road when the vehicle went through a stop sign. The Honda collided with a Ford F-250 driven by Justin Wiederin, 22, of Omaha.

Wiederin said he saw the Honda go through the stop sign but did not have time to stop. He showed no signs of alcohol impairment during a preliminary breath test.

Wiederin was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Began Mercy by the Nebraska State Patrol for a blood draw “just in case,” Sorenson said.

An autopsy will be performed on Buendia, said Chris Perrone, the Cass County attorney.

Law enforcement officers and medical personnel from several surrounding towns responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.