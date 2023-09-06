OMAHA -- Though some areas of the Missouri River's upper basin saw plentiful rains in August, ongoing dry conditions mean less water will be in storage in the river's reservoirs this winter.

As a result, winter water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be at least 13,000 cubic feet per second, slightly higher than the minimum level of 12,000 cfs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.

"Rainfall in the month of August provided some welcome inflow into the upper Missouri Basin Reservoir System," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release. "Several precipitation events occurred during the month, with some areas receiving 400% of normal rainfall. Despite this fact, drought conditions continue and are predicted to persist and expand throughout the basin in the coming months."

Those above-average rainfalls resulted in 1.7 million acre-feet of runoff, or 121% of average, into the river basin above Sioux City. This year's runoff is forecast to be 29.1 MAF, 113% of average. The average is 25.7 MAF.

Storage in the river's six reservoirs remains below normal. As of Friday, 55.5 MAF of water was being stored, below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF. System storage is expected to continue to decline through the fall, the corps said. Updated reservoir studies indicate storage is expected to be approximately 3.7 MAF below the base of flood control at the start of the 2024 runoff season.

As of Tuesday, Gavins Point releases were at 34,500 cfs, and releases will be maintained to support downstream navigation at a level just below full service levels at target locations at Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City and Kansas City. Flow support for the navigation season will end Dec. 1 at the river's mouth near St. Louis.