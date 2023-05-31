Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking a court order to block the enforcement of recently passed restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care in Nebraska.

The ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Dr. Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

The bill from Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth implemented a ban on certain health care procedures for transgender youths in Nebraska and requires the state's chief medical officer to set rules and regulations for how individuals under the age of 19 can access puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

In an unusual move, state lawmakers attached an amendment banning abortion 12 weeks after a woman's last period when LB574 was on final reading, or about 10 weeks post-fertilization.

The ACLU of Nebraska said the "hurried legislative effort to enact new limits on abortion access and gender-affirming care" ignored hundreds of Nebraskans who protested the move, as well as more than 1,000 physicians and other health care providers who signed a letter opposing it.

The complaint argues the bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen on May 23, violates the state constitution's single subject requirement, which "promotes careful legislative consideration and ensures that legislators remain accountable for their votes."

It seeks a permanent injunction from the bill being enforced, as well as a temporary injunction while the lawsuit goes through the legal process.

Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said the abortion ban, which took effect upon Pillen's signature, "was pushed through the Legislature using unprecedented tactics."

"We are already having to inform patients that they will be unable to get the critical health care they need in Nebraska, and we only expect to see that number grow," Richardson said in a statement. "Nebraskans deserve the right to make private health care decisions that are best for them, their families, and their futures — not politicians, who now have more control over our bodies than we do."

And Mindy Rush Chipman, ACLU of Nebraska's interim executive director, said the bills contained "two entirely unrelated subjects."

"We believe the combination of those bans violated the clear text of our state's constitution," Rush Chipman said. "And the end result of senators' failure to adhere to the single subject requirement was a rushed process that circumvented critical legislative guardrails."

Pillen, at the signing ceremony, said the state was prepared to the defend LB574 in court.

