DES MOINES — Maggie DeWitte spoke to a crowd at the Iowa State Capitol, celebrating the one-year anniversary of Roe vs. Wade being “reduced to a pile of dung in the annals of jurisprudence.”

“Because of all of you — Your endless prayers, your blood, sweat and tears and your resolve to keep pressing, that we are here today and we can celebrate the end of one of the most devastating court rulings in the history of America,” DeWitte, the executive director of Iowa’s Pulse Life Advocates, said.

Anti-abortion activists gathered at the Capitol on Saturday for the annual March For Life, which marked one year since the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down federal abortion protections and allowed states to restrict or outlaw abortion.

Republican politicians and other advocates praised that decision, while at the same time denouncing an order from Iowa’s Supreme Court last week that rejected a bid to reinstate a six-week abortion ban in the state.

Iowa’s Supreme Court was split 3-3 in a case brought by Gov. Kim Reynolds to reinstate the so-called fetal heartbeat law, passed by Republicans in 2018. The law would have banned abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus.

“I was disappointed in the court's decision, but we know that's not the end, is it?” said Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. “The fight does not stop there. Our work does not stop.”

DeWitte said Iowa lawmakers should call a special session to pass new abortion restrictions, and the three justices who opposed reinstating the six-week abortion ban should be held “accountable to the fullest legal extent possible.”

Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats, an influential conservative and anti-abortion leader, called for the justices to be voted out in a recall election or impeached last week.

“This is a life and death issue and we cannot wait any longer for restrictions against this barbaric practice to be put in place,” DeWitte said. “The time to act is now.”

Iowa Republican leaders have not said whether they would call a special session to enact abortion restrictions this year, but they signaled when the court decision was announced they would push for more abortion restrictions.

State Sen. Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, said Republicans and anti-abortion activists had made significant gains since she entered the Legislature in 2012, when there were few restrictions on abortions in Iowa.

Since then, Iowa Republicans have limited abortions to 20 weeks, required ultrasounds, instituted a 24-hour waiting period, and passed further measures that were blocked by courts.

Comparing the movement to World War II, she said they had “landed on Omaha Beach in 2012” and were now “partway across the nation of France.”

“But folks, Berlin is our objective,” she said. “And we will get there. We won’t stop until unborn children fully enjoy their God-given rightfully deserved protection of life.”

Iowa Democrats said on Friday they expected Republicans to hold a special session to pass anti-abortion measures.

“The Governor & GOP lawmakers have a choice to make,” said House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. “They can either stand with the strong majority of Iowans who believe everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Or, they can keep playing politics and stand with the special interests led by Bob Vander Plaats who don’t believe in reproductive freedom.”