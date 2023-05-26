Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraskans would be able to look back at laws being made — or legislation blocked — under a bill passed Wednesday by the State Legislature.

The bill (LB254), introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, passed on a 48-0 vote. The measure would require the creation of a digital archive of video coverage of legislative debate and public hearings starting with the 2025 session.

The video recordings would have to be publicly accessible, indexed and closed captioned in both English and Spanish. Video from years before 2025 would be added to the archive as they are available.

The bill specifies that the recordings are “intended for educational and informational purposes and to enhance access for the public, in keeping with the Legislature’s commitment to transparency in state government” and are not admissible in court.

The archive would be managed by the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission, which now records legislative activity for real-time broadcast and online streaming.

Jim Vokal, chief executive officer of the Platte Institute, praised passage of the bill, saying it would bring a new era of transparency to the Legislature and would encourage public involvement.

“By creating a video archive of legislative activities, we are opening up the democratic process and ensuring that the actions of our representatives are readily accessible to all,” he said. “The passage of LB254 will allow all Nebraskans, irrespective of their location or schedule, to stay informed and engaged.”

