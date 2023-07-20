SIOUX CITY — Republican presidential hopeful Doug Burgum expressed concerns about cancel culture, climate change and "World War III" and praised artificial intelligence during a 30-minute chat with The Sioux City Journal Wednesday.

The stop came just before Burgum, the two-term incumbent governor of North Dakota, held a town hall at Port Neal Welding Company in Salix, Iowa, and in the midst of a campaign swing through the first-in-the-nation caucus state where Burgum faces a crowded primary field.

Doug Burgum Republican presidential candidate, and current North Dakota governor, Doug Burgum, speaking during an interview at the Sioux City Journal in S…

Through a month of campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire, the 66-year-old Burgum has attempted to differentiate himself from candidates such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by spending most of his time on "kitchen table issues" such as the state of the U.S. economy, American energy production and national security.

"We talk about national security but it's really global stability," Burgum said. "We've got three kids in their 20s. I never thought I'd be talking to them about World War III but then you see what's going on. We're in a cold war with China. We've got an actual war happening in Eastern Europe. It's so unstable right now."

With respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Burgum accused President Joe Biden's administration of allowing Russian upend the global fuel market. In 2022, Biden signed sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade but the country has seen an increase in sales to China since the war began in February of that year. And, for the entirety of 2022, Russia was the biggest supplier of oil to Western European countries such as Germany.

"The first thing we have to do is make sure that Western Europe and our allies in the Pacific are actually getting energy from us and not from our adversaries," Burgum said. He then pointed to present German manufacturing problems as being indictive of an overreliance on Russian energy and that such woes can raise the price of goods in America.

Burgum, who has pushed for North Dakota to become carbon neutral by 2030 and touted the state's $42 billion oil and gas industry, said, as president, he would back an all-of-the-above energy approach. "And we certainly are doing that in North Dakota," he said.

However, Burgum did castigate the federal government for what he believes is too much of an embrace of electric-powered vehicles.

"It's not possible economically and it's not possible in terms of geopolitical stability because, right now, 85% of the rare earth minerals (needed) to create those batteries come from China."

As for ethanol and wind energy, which Iowa has touted, Burgum said if people are concerned about the environment and they want to have sustainable aviation fuel, the center of the universe of that is going to be Iowa.

"The most efficient way to have a liquid fuel that's decarbonized is going to be to take the CO2 off ethanol plants," he said.

In Iowa, the notion of carbon capture pipelines, which would transport carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to underground reservoirs for storage, has been met with resistance by residents from both of the two major parties, particularly if eminent domain is used to make the pipelines happen. Three pipeline companies have sought permits to build CO2 pipelines in the state: Navigator CO2 Ventures, Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions. The former two have asked for eminent domain to be used. The Summit Carbon Pipeline would end in North Dakota.

"If there's one thing I know about it, it's pipelines," Burgum said.

When considering the notion of eminent domain for a project, Burgum said the process was meant to "protect the majority" and that addressing safety concerns and agricultural concerns is the responsibility of the pipeline company.

"They've got to solve for all that," he said.

Though Burgum said the climate is changing, he did not say how much of an impact fossil fuel producers and other industries have on climate change. He then added that the debate on climate change has become politicized.

"The debate we're having between the different edges is one where cancel culture is alive and well because if anybody questions any aspect of this, they're immediately ostracized and I don't know of any other field (where that’s the case)."

While Burgum expressed concerns about cancel culture, he was optimistic about the proliferation of artificial intelligence and automation in the economy and in culture.

"We're a country that is desperate for an increase in productivity and AI has the potential to dramatically increase the productivity of almost every job," Burgum said. In fact, he said artificial intelligence could help put the United States ahead of China in military and national security sectors.

"When I hear people saying we should take a pause on AI, you know, I probably think to myself, well, that's probably a Chinese bot that's advancing that theory. They would love to have us pump the brakes."

In the 2024 GOP primary for president, Burgum is polling at 0.3%, according to a July 18 national polling average from data website FiveThirtyEight. However, a recent New Hampshire poll showed Burgum at 6% (ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley).

And Burgum's campaign announced Wednesday that he has received over 40,000 individual donations including more than 200 from 20 different states.