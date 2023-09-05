Eastern Iowa watersheds will have more tools to monitor flood and drought conditions through $1 million awarded by Congress to the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa.
The funding will support installing stream sensors and hydrostations in the Lower Cedar River and Maquoketa River watersheds to collect data and monitor hydrologic conditions in real-time. The Iowa Flood Center plans to develop a hydrologic assessment and online visualization system for each watershed to guide water resource management, planning and conservation, according to a news release from the University of Iowa.
The Maquoketa River watershed spreads across nine eastern Iowa counties, largely in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. The Lower Cedar River watershed touches six Iowa counties, including most of Cedar and Muscatine counties.
Each station measures rainfall, soil moisture and temperature conditions, as well as groundwater levels in shallow wells. The new hydrostations would add 30 stations to the Iowa Flood Center’s network, bringing the total number to 50 locations. The data produced from the stations is publicly available in an online tool that informs flood alerts and forecasts for the state.
The hydrostations also provide information for water monitoring, modeling, visualization, mapping and research activities for a new $360 million federal water hazard consortium called the Cooperative Institute for Research to Operations in Hydrology, which is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
It also could lead to developing an Iowa Drought Information System, according to the UI news release.
The funding was earmarked as part of Congress’ Community Project Funding through Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents southeast Iowa.
Public hearing Wednesday on state board overhaul
A state panel tasked with reviewing Iowa’s boards and commissions will hold a public hearing Wednesday over its recommendations to overhaul the structure and number of governing boards in the state.
Last week, the Iowa Boards and Commissions Review Committee presented its recommendations to cut or consolidate more than 100 of Iowa’s current boards. Those being consolidated would be absorbed by other boards, while other boards would see changes to their structure and rulemaking authority.
Members of the public interested in speaking at the meeting or submitting written comments can submit comments to bcrccomments@iowa.gov.
UI hospitals to pay more in settlements under new agreement
The amount of money University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will have to pay in settlements each year before the state steps in to foot the bill will increase under a new agreement, according to the Iowa treasurer’s office.
Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith said in a press release Tuesday an agreement was signed between the hospital, the state Board of Regents and the attorney general’s office that will require the university hospital to pay $15 million in settlements a year, up from $9 million. The amount will increase with inflation as well, he said.
Smith has voted against approving some settlements in lawsuits involving the University of Iowa hospital, and he said in a release the agreement will save state taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
“Over the last 8 months as a member of the State Appeals Board, I voted against millions of dollars of taxpayer-funded settlements involving the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC),” he said. “I voted against these settlements time and time again because I felt the taxpayer was unfairly shouldering too much of the burden of these settlements.”
Kim Reynolds commemorates Des Moines' last Holocaust survivor
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement Monday after the death of Des Moines’ last known Holocaust survivor, David Wolnerman.
Wolnerman was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp from his home in Poland at 13, shortly after the start of World War II, according to the Des Moines Register. He was liberated at age 18 after surviving five years in Auschwitz and other concentration camps.
“Despite enduring the horrors of Nazi concentration camps as a young boy, I was always inspired by David’s optimism and his generosity to the Des Moines community. He led a life we can all learn from – focused on faith, family, and community,” Reynolds said in a statement. “David’s two sons, their families, and everyone mourning his death are in Kevin’s and my prayers. May David’s story live on for generations, so it is never forgotten.”
Marshalltown family wins college savings giveaway
Wayne Galema of Marshalltown won $1,000 toward his two-year-old granddaughter’s college savings fund in a giveaway at the State Fair, Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith announced Tuesday.
The treasurer’s office operated the giveaway to highlight Iowa’s 529 college savings plan, College Savings Iowa. The plan allows people to make tax-reduced contributions to education accounts for children and grandchildren.
“I am excited to be a College Savings Iowa 529 Iowa State Fair winner,” Galema said in a statement provided by Smith’s office. “We have entered 529 contests in the past and saw the opportunity to register for the giveaway at the State Fair booth.”
This morning's top headlines: Burning Man exodus; Jill Biden; Duke stuns Clemson
Burning Man exodus; Jill Biden with COVID; US Open reaches quarterfinals; plus more top news this morning.
Partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man festival by a late summer storm were allowed to start leaving Monday afternoon after muddy roads dried up enough for them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. An unusual late-summer storm turned the weeklong fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain had fallen at the festival site Friday. At least one death has been reported. But festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, while the president has returned to the White House.,
Biden will award Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
President Joe Biden is awarding the Medal of Honor to an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, facing almost certain death. Biden is recognizing Larry Taylor of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, at a White House ceremony on Tuesday. The Army says the then-first lieutenant flew his Cobra attack helicopter on the night on June 18, 1968, to rescue the four men. Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire. The men scrambled to the chopper and clung to its exterior as he whisked them to safety.
More than 300 people were killed by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of deaths from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade. That's according to the Cluster Munition Coalition’s annual report. In Syria, civilians still regularly fall victim to the scattered remnants from cluster strike attacks from years before. Often it is children who are maimed or killed when they unknowingly pick up the ordnance. The world has sought to ban cluster weapons, but Syria, Russia, Ukraine and the United States — which has said it will start supplying them to Ukraine — remain holdouts.
A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang recently and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia. She said the U.S. has information that Kim "expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial and then leaves as arguments get underway
The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway. The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump's biggest defenders — entered the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption. Paxton did not stick around for the entire first day. He sat at the defense table Tuesday morning but did not return after lunch for opening statements. It isn’t clear when or whether he will return. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of the GOP-dominated Senate. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.
Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the 1997 ska-fueled debut “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.” The band's other hits include “Walkin' on the Sun” and “Then the Morning Comes.”
Coco Gauff plays the opening match in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, though not against the opponent that was expected. Jelena Ostapenko will be on the opposite side of the net Tuesday after the No. 20 seed knocked out defending champion Iga Swiatek on Sunday night. The other women's quarterfinal is No. 10 Karolina Muchova against No. 30 Sorana Cirstea. On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe can book a return to the semifinals with a victory over fellow American Ben Shelton. Another American, Taylor Fritz, would await the winner if he can finally beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. He is 0-7 against the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke’s tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in the season opener for both teams. Jaquez Moore and Jordan Waters ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn this into an unexpected blowout of the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite.