LINCOLN — Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer kicked off her campaign for a third term in the U.S. Senate Wednesday, surrounded by a crowd of Republican officeholders and supporters.

The state’s senior senator made the announcement in the State Capitol Rotunda, where she was joined by current Gov. Jim Pillen, former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, as well as U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

“Today I humbly ask your support so that I can continue to serve the people I know and the state that I love,” Fischer said, pledging to build Nebraska, protect the nation, stand up for “our shared values” and “secure a brighter future for our children and our grandchildren.”

Fischer, 72, will be the first Nebraska senator to seek a third term since the late Jim Exon was re-elected in 1990. A Republican, she was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and won reelection in 2018.

Two years ago, she announced that she planned to seek reelection so she could leverage her seniority to become more effective as a senator.

“If you want to get things done, seniority matters,” she said at the time.

Her influence already increased this year, when she landed a seat on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. She also holds seats on the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

On Wednesday, she touted her record of fighting for limited government and conservative values, while making sure that Nebraska “gets its fair share” of federal support for needed projects. Among those, she mentioned funding to replace the runway at Offutt Air Force Base, build a new Veterans Affairs ambulatory care clinic in Omaha and complete Lincoln’s South Beltway.

No challengers to Fischer have emerged yet. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she expects that a candidate in the race will announce in the fall. She said the Democratic Party will work to win and to hold Fischer accountable for “her failures in working for all Nebraskans.”

“Sen. Fischer has spent her career in politics saying one thing and doing another,” Kleeb said. “Fischer says she supports property rights and then turns around and supports projects using eminent domain for private gain.”

Kleeb pointed to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which has now been shelved, and to proposals for carbon pipelines as examples of such projects.

Kleeb said another candidate plans to announce a campaign against Fischer’s GOP colleague, Sen. Pete Ricketts, this summer. The former governor was appointed in January to fill Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat, after Sasse resigned to become president of the University of Florida. Ricketts must seek election next year to keep the seat for the remainder of Sasse’s term.

Ricketts did not appear at Fischer’s campaign kickoff, but his campaign manager, Chris Nelson, said Ricketts strongly supports her reelection “because she’s done a great job for our state.” Nelson said the two have worked closely together thus far.

The former Deb Strobel, Fischer grew up in Lincoln. But her life took a rural turn when she married Bruce Fischer, a rancher from the Valentine area, in 1972. There, she got involved with numerous agricultural and community groups.

She served on the Valentine Rural High School Board of Education before running for the State Legislature in 2008. In the Legislature, she chaired the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee and was instrumental in getting major road-building legislation passed.

Twelve years ago, she won a come-from-behind primary election against then-Attorney General Jon Bruning and State Treasurer Don Stenberg in a bid for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Photos: Deb Fischer's political journey Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Deb Fischer State Senator Deb Fischer with mentees. Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Legislature Deb Fischer Election Day, 5.15.12 Deb Fischer - Election Day Deb Fischer election night Deb Fischer election night Deb Fischer election night Deb Fischer election night Deb Fischer winning Fischer Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Fischer, Bruning Heineman, Fischer Deb Fischer Fischer, Bruning Fischer, Pete Ricketts Fahleson, Stenberg, Heineman, Fischer, Bruning Fischer, Bruning Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey Deb Fischer Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey Deb Fischer debate Fischer Kerrey debate Fischer Kerrey debate Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey Deb Fischer Bob Kerrey, Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Photos of the Day, 10.8.2012 19 Deb Fischer campaign visit Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012 Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012 Fischer Presser, 11.1.2012 John McCain, Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Victory Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012 Deb Fischer Victory Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012 Deb Fischer sworn in Deb Fischer Deb Fischer Nebraska Korean War veterans tour Washington, DC memorials as part of Honor Flights Medal Of Honor, 6.7.14 Capitol Forum Day, 03/21/2016 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight members tour Washington, DC Fischer protest Deb Fischer in Kearney Fischer in Holdrege Deb Fischer and Greg Ibach Serving their country Fischer 42 4th of July Parade Fischer-Raybould debate Senator Deb Fischer wins re-election New Congress, Deb Fischer The 2019 Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena Trump Legislative Summit Nebraska Welcome Home Troop: Ribbon Cutting CHIEF STANDING BEAR Trump Impeachment Lincoln South Beltway event 20201028_new_trump_ar30