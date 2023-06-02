Expected delays by Nebraska's health department could result temporarily in a full ban later this year on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for people under 19.

State senators learned of this prospect Wednesday as the Nebraska Legislature debated the confirmation of Chief Medical Officer Timothy Tesmer, who is charged with developing regulations for such treatment under LB574. Several lawmakers who supported LB574, including the senator who introduced this provision, said they had not been aware that a full ban might take effect.

Despite objections from opponents, lawmakers approved Tesmer's confirmation in a 29-11 vote.

LB574 blocked abortions after 12 weeks gestation and banned gender-related surgery for minors. It also requires the state's chief medical officer and the Department of Health and Human Services to establish regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under 19, following a set of criteria outlined in the legislation.

Among the criteria: setting a minimum number of “gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours” a patient must undergo to receive it; and a minimum waiting period between a medical practitioner receiving the patient’s consent and prescribing the treatment.

Gov. Jim Pillen has signed the bill, and the gender-related treatment restrictions will take effect Oct. 1. People who have already started taking puberty blockers or hormone therapy will be exempt.

During Tesmer's confirmation hearing last week, he said he doesn't expect to have the regulations ready to go by Oct. 1 and he didn't have an estimate of when they would be prepared.

"This process will be as time efficient — but as thorough — as necessary," Tesmer said.

Until the DHHS regulations are ready, people under 19 will not be able to access either treatment unless they are covered by the grandfather clause, according to legal counsel with the office of Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. Hansen said his staff is working with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to confirm this.

Hansen said the effective ban was not his intention. Before Tuesday, Hansen said, he believed that no new restrictions would be imposed on either treatment until the DHHS regulations were prepared.

Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward, a swing voter on LB574, said she had the same impression. She said lawmakers should have amended the bill to ensure no new restrictions would take effect if DHHS wasn't ready in time. But she also said the new knowledge would not have changed her support for the bill.

Another swing voter, Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, said he wasn't sure why DHHS wouldn't have the regulations ready by Oct. 1. Still, he said, this wouldn't have affected his vote on the bill. He said he favored the measure's tighter restrictions on abortion.

Tesmer said he expects the regulations will take longer to draft because there are multiple steps required. Once his team has a draft of the regulations ready, Tesmer said DHHS will hold a public hearing to gather feedback. Based on that hearing, he said, the team will likely revise the draft, and if they make any major changes there may be another hearing.

Following that, Tesmer said the drafted regulations will go through several groups for review, including the State Board of Health and the Attorney General’s Office, before going to Pillen’s desk for approval.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit seeking an injunction on LB574 could prevent any gender-affirming care bans from taking effect. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the suit this week, contending that combining the gender-affirming care restrictions and the abortion ban violates the state constitution's single-subject requirement for legislation.

If a judge grants the injunction, the restrictions on gender-affirming care would not take effect, and Nebraska's abortion restrictions would revert to the 20-week limitation in place prior to LB574's passage.

LB574's principal introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, said she understood that a full ban could take effect if the DHHS regulations weren't ready by Oct. 1. Her original bill would have imposed a complete ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for people under 19, without a grandfather clause.

The main opponent to LB574, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, also said she was aware that a lack of regulations would block the treatment temporarily. But she said her opposition to Tesmer's confirmation was based on his views on gender-affirming care and the Board of Health's backing of LB574 while he was still the board's chair.

"There is a lack of judgment," Cavanaugh said. "There is a willfulness in discrimination."

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who serves on the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee with Cavanaugh and Hansen, supported Tesmer's confirmation. He said he was confident that Tesmer will do the job well.

"He's up to the task," Riepe said. "He's a quality individual."

