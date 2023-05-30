Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

And now it's down to a precious few.

Although that might not be the adjective that state senators would choose.

After a four-day weekend, they'll be back in session on Tuesday with voter ID legislation waiting on the agenda.

Speaker John Arch of La Vista is scheduling gubernatorial veto override motions for Wednesday, and that will be a dramatic day as Republican members of the Legislature weigh support for a new conservative Republican governor against a recommended increase in so-called provider rates that may be critical in maintaining essential rural health care services.

Along with funding for construction of workforce housing in rural and urban areas that business leaders say is needed to attract and retain workers in a state with close to 80,000 unfilled jobs.

It's a bit early for a post-mortem assessment of this legislative session, but the outlines are clear.

A conservative Republican majority organized and dominated this legislative session, although the Democratic minority imposed some suffering along the way to their eventual victory with Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha dealing out most of the punishment.

With a big assist from Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

In the process, evening sessions became the norm and there were bumps in the night.

In the end, a conservative Republican agenda has prevailed, with Gov. Jim Pillen pushing senators to move farther to the right in terms of state government spending, with what was generally viewed as a surprising number of budget vetoes.

The emerging final scorecard no doubt will be celebrated west of Lincoln and north of both Lincoln and Omaha.

Not so much in the two big cities.

But this is a conservative Republican state.

Sen. Ben Nelson won the last statewide Democratic victory in 2006 and that was before most of today's college students were born.

Nelson's Republican opponent was a man named Pete Ricketts, and the Democratic incumbent won that match by 64 percent to 36 percent.

And Ricketts now sits in the U.S. Senate after two gubernatorial terms.

The political change in Nebraska has been dramatic.

Governors and U.S. senators are chosen in Republican primaries now.

And the most prominent Democratic officeholder in the state is Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Pillen, who hails from Columbus and is deeply rooted in agriculture as a self-described "pig farmer" and veterinarian, appears to be positioned farther right in terms of state government spending than the conservative Republican majority on the Legislature's Appropriations Committee that produced a two-year budget recommendation that would fund an average 2.3% spending increase over the next two years.

Pillen recommended a smaller average annual increase in his budget recommendations, and he has vetoed a number of the committee's decisions.

So, a little political drama lies ahead after senators return from a four-day legislative recess.

It takes 30 votes in the 49-member Legislature to override a governor's veto.

And that would take more than a dozen Republicans.

Finishing up:

* In thanking both Gov. Jim Pillen and the Legislature for authorizing $177.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help secure a second source of water for Lincoln, Gaylor Baird described that action as "a banner moment for Lincoln."

* "If you don't succeed, try, try again," could be the lesson learned from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan's success in finally gaining legislative approval of tax credits for donations to scholarships for private and parochial schools.

* Republican members of the Legislature may be on the edge of running the table on issues that matter most to them with five legislative days to go.

* A big first year for Gov. Jim Pillen, not only in terms of policy, but also in establishing relationships.

* Pillen credits Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly for his contributions to that success, describing him as "a key partner."

* With big, broad and unprecedented tax cuts a centerpiece of the Republican agenda this year, expanded sales taxes could move into view in the future.

* Rep. Mike Flood had planned to host his first Lincoln town hall Tuesday at Lincoln North Star High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. but he was forced to cancel it because of a likely vote this week on on a debt ceiling agreement forged by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Flood said he will reschedule a new date for a town hall event in Lincoln.

* Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard provides a reminder of how far western Nebraska is from the state capital in Lincoln: He lives closer to three other state capitals -- Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Pierre, South Dakota.

