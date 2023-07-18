SALIX, Iowa — Doug Burgum, the current Republican governor of North Dakota, is set to make his first presidential campaign stop in the Sioux City metro area on Wednesday afternoon.

Burgum, a billionaire tech businessman, will hold a town hall-style event at Port Neal Welding Company, 2568 Barnett Ave., in Salix, Iowa at 4 p.m. The event will open with Burgum laying out his case for his campaign before talking with Siouxland voters.

Doug Burgum and Kathryn Burgum North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum mingle with workers at Rueter's in Elkhart, Iowa, on Friday June 9, 2023, during B…

A two-term governor of North Dakota, Burgum entered the 2024 Republican presidential candidate field on June 7 with an announcement in the Wall Street Journal. Two days later, the 66-year-old Burgum made stops at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa and the World Pork Expo in Des Moines. He focused on economic policy and got into the weeds about taxes, energy policy and foreign policy.

"We’re going to go out and talk about the things that we think matter the most to the most number of people," Burgum said in an interview. "And we know that if we focus on those we can improve the life of every American, and we'll just see where it goes from there."

Burgum also criticized President Joe Biden's administration for its support of electric vehicles and said the United States should boost oil and natural gas drilling and push for carbon capture and sequestration.

In the 2024 GOP primary for president, Burgum is polling at 0.3%, according to a July 18 national polling average from data website FiveThirtyEight. The average puts him in ninth place behind former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Burgum is slated to speak along with those other candidates, except Christie, who is not attending, at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on Friday, July 28.

This past week, Burgum's campaign made headlines for offering $20 Mastercard or Visa gift cards in return for campaign donations of as little as one dollar. The move is intended to try and meet the Republican National Committee's stipulation that candidates raise money from at least 40,000 donors across the country to be able to participate in the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.