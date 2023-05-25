Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rep. Mike Flood on Wednesday praised Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln and the Legislature for enacting legislation that will "functionally bar Huawei hardware from cell towers in Nebraska," thus addressing what is viewed as a national security threat.

"Huawei has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party and there is widespread agreement their technology can be leveraged for surveillance and sabotage of our communities and military installations," Flood said.

Flood, a Republican congressman, and Bostar, a Democratic member of the nonpartisan Legislature, have worked together on legislation to remove and bar Huawei hardware that is now on cell towers near military installations in Nebraska, including Offutt Air Force Base and missile launch sites in western Nebraska.

Bostar's proposal, contained in LB683, a package of telecommunications provisions, was enacted by the Legislature on Tuesday on a 39-0 vote.

"I applaud Sen. Bostar's leadership to pass this bipartisan bill that will now ensure the dollars of everyday Nebraskans do not subsidize telecommunications companies using technology that can pose a national security threat," Flood said.

The 1st District congressman said Nebraska's action could be a model for other states to pursue in order to "protect our country against Chinese Communist Party encroachment on America's sovereignty."

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Sen. Deb Fischer has introduced legislation to allocate $3.08 billion of unobligated COVID-19 emergency relief funds to a "rip and replace" program that would fund removal of Huawei technology.

"We need to follow through on the reimbursement payments we promised so carriers and the communities they serve aren't hurt," Fischer said.

