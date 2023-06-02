Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen has admitted to violating the city’s municipal code by playing keno in the city.

Under the city’s municipal code, elected officials and their spouses are banned from playing keno.

Big Red Keno is a bingo-like gambling game that is sanctioned by the State of Nebraska. The live gambling game is trademarked to Omaha-based firm EHPV Lottery Services LLC.

Cities across the state can license locations to host keno gambling. A portion of the proceeds are recirculated back to communities and used for parks, programs, improvements and other community betterment needs.

The Tribune was contacted Wednesday by a Fremont resident who claimed Jensen had been illegally playing keno in violation of the city’s municipal code.

The resident provided the Tribune with seven different videos of Jensen playing keno on May 12, May 16 and May 18 at Big Red Keno on Laverna Street in Fremont. In an email, the resident said he and other residents had witnessed Jensen playing keno for a long period of time.

In the city’s municipal code the prohibition on elected officials such as the city council and the mayor playing or being involved in keno is detailed in Section 2-207. Their spouses are also barred from playing the game. The prohibition includes the time an official holds office as well as one year after leaving office.

Jensen admits to playing Keno ‘quite frequently’

The Tribune contacted Jensen, who admitted in an interview that he had been playing keno for a long time, including at times when he was an elected council member. But he said he has stopped playing the game recently after being told by an unnamed city official that elected officials are prohibited from playing.

“This is not something I was trying to hide from anybody. I go to Big Red Keno quite frequently. I like the food. I have my granddaughter … her mother works there. I have several friends that go there,” he said. “I go there quite frequently, to be honest, just because I enjoy the people and, I guess, keno is the deal. But it will not be played anymore.”

On Thursday, the Tribune sent a series of photographs pulled from the videos to Jensen as well as to City Attorney Travis Jacott, City Administrator Jody Sanders and Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

When asked which city official told him to stop playing keno, Jensen declined to identify the person but clarified he did not speak to anyone involved with the city’s legal counsel.

“I did not specifically discuss it with the attorneys, I did discuss it with others (at the city),” Jensen added. “After looking through the ordinance, it is a violation of the ordinance. I understand that now. I didn’t at the time.”

The Tribune sent at least three emails to Sanders, Jacott and Spellerberg seeking comment on the allegations, as well as asking for clarification on the process that may occur if a city council person or the mayor violates the municipal code. There was no response Thursday.

Stephen Twohig, an attorney on retainer for the city of Fremont who deals with violations of city ordinances or the municipal code — notably animal control incidents — said he had no comment on Jensen playing keno.

“I don’t have any investigative reports that have been given to my office for the purposes of prosecution,” Twohig said.

If a person is found guilty of violations of the city municipal code, Twohig said, in many instances the offense is at most a misdemeanor charge and almost always potentially dealt with via a monetary fine. Elected city officials can be removed from office for alleged misconduct via a process detailed in the city municipal code which is similar to a non-court trial.