When Nebraska lawmakers passed restrictions on gender-affirming medical care into law, they turned power to — and placed a spotlight on — Dr. Timothy Tesmer, a Lincoln ear, nose and throat doctor.

The new law bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors. It tasks Tesmer, the state’s new chief medical officer, with making rules for puberty blockers that pause physical changes and hormone therapy that feminizes or masculinizes a person’s body.

Nebraska’s chief medical officer will make these rules — a setup that may be unprecedented in state history — even as the new law is challenged in court. It appears to sit on uncertain legal ground after a federal court in Arkansas struck down a similar law last week.

Tesmer, who previously chaired the state Board of Health, has a good reputation in the medical community, say doctors interviewed by the Flatwater Free Press. And he pledged at his confirmation hearing to set aside personal opinions and make the new rules with a team of experts.

But he’s also appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen, who has pledged to fight “the radical transgender agenda” and who recently invoked Satan when talking about children seeking gender-affirming care.

“We believe in protecting our kids, making sure that they — parents and kids — don’t get duped into the silliness that if you do this you’re going to become happy,” Pillen said. “That is absolutely Lucifer at its finest.”

Opponents have also raised alarms over Tesmer’s leadership on the state Board of Health, which supported a total ban on gender-affirming care — including banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy — earlier this year.

“How can the public trust Dr. Tesmer to provide proper accountability … if he’s going to allow politics to be put before process?” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, at Tesmer’s confirmation hearing.

The Nebraska Legislature approved Tesmer’s appointment after combative discussion in the Health and Human Services Committee.

“I get it. I know people are hurting,” Tesmer told senators at his confirmation hearing. “We want to do the right thing within the guidelines of the law that’s now been enacted.”

Opponents and some medical providers are training a watchful eye on what Tesmer does next.

That includes Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, a Democrat from Omaha who led a filibuster against efforts to restrict gender-affirming care.

She’s wary because she’s seen no gender-affirming care providers or families of trans youth included in the Pillen’s administration’s decision-making, she said.

“I’m just concerned about who he’s going to include,” Cavanaugh said.

Tesmer, a Grand Island native, graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1982 and worked as an ENT for over three decades, most recently in Lincoln.

He served on the state’s Board of Health starting in 2020, which spurred his desire to “become a public servant,” he said.

The chief medical officer, under state law, oversees the discipline of licensed professionals and facilities. The position has often been “a patronage-type job,” said Tom Safranek, longtime state epidemiologist, though he noted exceptions.

The Nebraska Medical Association supported Tesmer’s appointment. Medical providers interviewed also have a favorable impression of Tesmer.

“He fits the bill for what you need for a chief medical officer,” said Dwight Jones, chair of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Department of Otolaryngology, who said he’s known Tesmer “peripherally” for decades.

Nurse practitioner Clara Fynbu Eggert, who occasionally worked with Tesmer while caring for patients in Lincoln, said she regarded him as “a collegial, very pleasant, very evidence-driven clinician.”

That’s why it surprised her, she said, when she saw a news story from the Nebraska Examiner detailing how Board of Health members worked with Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican from Omaha, to get a statement supporting her LB574 into senators’ hands before the Legislature started debating the bill this March.

At the time, the bill was a total ban for people under 19. It was part of a deluge of similar bills introduced across the country.

The board’s statement concluded that the board “does not support irreversible surgical and hormonal manipulation of minors for the purposes of gender reassignment.” According to meeting minutes, Tesmer tried and failed to remove that sentence. The board, including Tesmer, then approved the statement 11-0.

“The hardest thing about reading that letter is that I don’t believe that any of the people on the Board of Health are involved in gender-affirming care,” said Fynbu Eggert, who now works at pediatric and behavioral health clinics in Lincoln, including with clients who are gender nonconforming.

Tesmer said he did not know about the bill or the statement until the day the board approved it.

He said he voted for the statement because he agreed that “irreversible treatment should not be done for minors,” which in his mind referred to surgeries. The effects of puberty blockers, he pointed out, are reversible.

Sen. Jen Day, a Democrat from Gretna, took issue with Tesmer’s responses about his role in the statement. Either he didn’t know what was going on, which she called “troubling,” or he did and lied to the committee, she said.

Sen. Ben Hansen, a Republican from Blair who chairs the Health and Human Services committee and brought the amendment that delegated rulemaking to the chief medical officer, said he was happy with Tesmer’s hearing and that questions from opponents were legitimate.

“He made explicitly clear that ‘It’s not just me who’s making decisions, I need to rely on other people who take care of … transgender children and other people to make the best decision that we can,’” he said. “So, I trust him.”

The path ahead is now uncertain for Tesmer, for the rules he must put in place and for minors and their families seeking gender-affirming care.

The issue is headed to court after a recent lawsuit alleged the new law, which also tightens abortion restrictions, is unconstitutional because it violates Nebraska’s requirement that laws stick to one subject.

And just last week, a federal judge in Arkansas blocked that state’s ban on gender-affirming care for people under 18, ruling it unconstitutional. The Arkansas attorney general plans to appeal.

Arkansas is in the 8th Circuit with Nebraska. The ruling strengthens the case against Nebraska’s law, said Sen. John Cavanaugh, a Democrat from Omaha and an attorney.

“I think it makes it more certain that someone will bring a federal lawsuit and prevail,” he said.

If not affected by a court decision, Nebraska’s restrictions are set to go into effect Oct. 1 — though Tesmer has warned the new rules won’t be ready then.

Under the new law, Tesmer is required to put into place rules regarding use of “nonsurgical gender-altering procedures,” like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

While the Department of Health and Human Services is often tasked with creating rules and regulations, spokesperson Jeff Powell said it’s typically done by putting that responsibility with the department’s CEO and allowing the CEO to delegate.

He didn’t respond directly when asked if the Legislature had ever before tasked the chief medical officer with establishing rules and regulations.

Tesmer said he won’t do this alone. He said “every attempt will be made” to assemble legal experts and doctors of different kinds who will make regulations “in a thorough, evidence-based fashion.”

After the regulations are written and revised — a process that will involve at least one public hearing — the regulations will go to the Board of Health, then the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and then Pillen for review, Tesmer said.

The rules won’t be in place by Oct. 1, when the law goes into effect, Tesmer said. He didn’t offer an expected timeline, and neither did a DHHS spokesperson.

“I understand there’s going to be a hiatus — a limbo land, here,” Tesmer said. “But we will do our very best effort to get something out.”

Once Oct. 1 hits, Hansen said his legal counsel believes minors won’t be able to start receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy until rules are in place. In his understanding, people already receiving care will be able to keep receiving it under the new law.

If Tesmer and his team want to use them, there are existing guidelines used to guide the care of youth with gender dysphoria. World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the Endocrine Society — which the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry call the “most widely known guidelines” for providers — recommend against puberty blockers and hormone therapy for prepubescent children and set out specific recommendations for gender-affirming care after they hit puberty.

There’s a mistaken perception that doctors administer puberty blockers to young children, Fynbu Eggert said. This perception “is not aligned with reality,” she said.

“When the discussion … begins it is often not a sudden seismic shift but rather the natural progression of the discussions being had over the course of five to 10 years,” Fynbu Eggert said.

But Tesmer’s rules will look at least somewhat different than those existing guidelines. Standards from those organizations don’t include a minimum number of hours of psychotherapy for minors before they receive gender-affirming care. The new Nebraska law calls for Tesmer to set a minimum. Tesmer’s rules also must include a “minimum waiting period” between when a doctor gets informed consent from a patient and family, and when they prescribe medication.

Alex Dworak, OneWorld Community Heath Centers’ associate medical director of family medicine, provides gender-affirming care as a part of his practice. He doesn’t use a waiting period.

“This isn’t a handgun,” Dworak said. “We take very thorough precautions in a way that we don’t with almost any other thing that we do in primary care,” detailing the multi-step process that occurs before he prescribes puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

Dworak described his current position on Tesmer as “trust but verify.”

“(Tesmer) seems to have good ideas and to genuinely be committed to public health in Nebraska, but he participated in an active harm to the trans community and to us medical professionals who serve them,” while on the Board of Health, Dworak said. “He needs to account for that and do better before I would ask any of my patients or their families to trust him.”

