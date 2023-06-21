The former director of History Nebraska, the state agency tasked with collecting and preserving state history, has been charged with a felony for his alleged mishandling of more than $270,000 in funds in 2020, according to new court filings.

Trevor L. Jones, who resigned from his post as the CEO and executive director of the agency last July after six years in the role, was charged with felony theft by deception, according to a complaint filed Friday by David Bydalek, the state's chief deputy attorney general.

The charge against Jones, 50, stems from a request he made in June 2020, seeking $269,926.24 in discretionary funds from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation in an effort to "offset anticipated loss of quarter four revenue due to COVID," Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Amanda DeFreece said in the probable cause statement for Jones' arrest.

The State Historical Society Foundation — an independent, nonprofit corporation created in 1942 to support state history and the agency responsible for curating it — sent History Nebraska a second check for $325.09 in July 2020, DeFreece said in the probable cause statement.

Both checks were endorsed with a stamp that read: "Pay to the Order of State Treasurer, Nebraska State Historical Society, History Nebraska," according to court filings and an August 2022 report from the state auditor following that agency's own probe into the transfer.

But instead of remitting the funds to the state treasurer for proper recording and disbursal, as required by law, Jones allegedly scratched out the stamped endorsement and deposited the money into a History Nebraska Foundation bank account, DeFreece said.

Jones, who was among the organization's initial board members, opened the History Nebraska Foundation's bank account in December 2019 and identified himself as the charity's "president" on initial First National Bank of Omaha financial documents, according to the auditor's report.

The funds that were allegedly rerouted from the State Historical Society Foundation to its newly created rival "comprised almost 99% of the entire balance" the History Nebraska Society had on hand in July 2020, according to the auditor's report.

"Without these two diverted checks, which were intended for the use of History Nebraska to offset financial losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this account would have had a negative balance of $92,324.94" in January 2022, Deputy State Auditor Craig Kubicek wrote in the report.

The History Nebraska Foundation's total assets are worth $247,000, according to GuideStar, an organization that tracks nonprofits. The State Historical Society Foundation's assets total more than $18 million, according to the nonprofit tracker.

The money the State Historical Society Foundation sent at Jones' request was in part made up of private donations that had been specifically designated for History Nebraska purposes, like historic preservation, archeology or conservation, according to the probable cause statement filed last week.

But once it landed in History Nebraska Foundation's account, the money was used in part to pay legal fees related to the foundation's creation — and, at least once, the foundation paid Jones himself.

The foundation issued a $99.60 check to Jones in September 2021. And the foundation's debit card was used at coffee shops and restaurants in Lincoln and Omaha six times between June and December 2021 in purchases that Jones "may have benefited personally from," according to the auditor's report.

"Mr. Jones appears to have played an important, if not actually managerial, role in administering the financial affairs of the History Nebraska Foundation for much of 2020 and 2021," Kubicek wrote in the 2022 report.

"In addition to endorsing over 100 checks deposited into the History Nebraska Foundation’s bank account through October 2021, Mr. Jones was one of only two signatories for the organization’s check payments during that period."

Whether Jones benefited from the funds isn't central to the criminal case the State Patrol outlined in Friday's court filing, though.

DeFreece, the State Patrol investigator, made no mention in her affidavit of how the funds may have aided Jones personally — accusing him only of deceiving the State Historical Society when he sought the funds by indicating in his request form that the money would be used to offset pandemic-related shortfalls.

The charges mark an apparent reversal on behalf of the authorities. In December, the Nebraska Examiner reported that Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon's office had declined to file criminal charges in connection to the probe.

Jones has not been arrested, and it's unclear whether he knows he's been charged with the crime. The Attorney General's Office filed a request Friday asking the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to deliver the complaint against him to his last known address.

In June 2022, Jones told History Nebraska officials that he and his wife planned to move to France following his resignation from History Nebraska, the Examiner reported. In his LinkedIn biography, the longtime museum director and curator wrote that he is "taking the year to travel the world."

Jones did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023