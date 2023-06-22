Iowa’s Department of Education director has resigned after a three-month stint on the job.

Chad Aldis, who was hired in March to replace outgoing Education Department Director Ann Lebo, has resigned from the office for family reasons, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Thursday.

Reynolds has appointed McKenzie Snow, the current deputy secretary of education for Virginia, to replace Aldis as director of the department.

“While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary. I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best,” Reynolds said in a news release.

Aldis offered no further details in a brief resignation letter obtained by Lee Enterprises, dated May 26. In the letter, he called his appointment as head of the department the "honor of a lifetime."

"It is therefore with regret that, for family reasons, I submit this letter of resignation effective June 30," he said. "When I am no longer in this role, I’ll be cheering your successes from afar as you continue to put the needs of students first and work to lift achievement for all Iowa children."

Snow will start on June 26, and Aldis will remain through June 30 to help with the transition, the governor's office said.

Reynolds praised Snow’s leadership in Virginia and New Hampshire, as well as her experience with the U.S. Department of Education and in the White House.

“She has worked to expand career and technical education opportunities that empower students to earn a credential or credit, implement the Science of Reading to drive literacy, and promote transparency and student-centered funding,” she said.

Snow previously worked in Republican former President Donald Trump’s administration, and as an aide to former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

A group funded by DeVos’ family, The American Federation for Children, spent nearly $257,000 in Iowa’s 2022 primary elections to help elect Republican candidates for the Iowa Legislature who supported Reynolds’ proposal for state-funded private school tuition assistance.

She was also a division director for the New Hampshire Department of Education, and a policy director for the Foundation for Excellence in Education, an education reform think tank founded by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. The foundation has advocate for expanding charter schools and taxpayer assistance for private schools.

In the press release, Snow commended Reynolds' education policies.

“All children — regardless of their background or zip code — deserve a great education that inspires and prepares them for the future," she said. "Together, we will continue to build upon Iowa’s commitment to educational excellence for all children.”

Snow will take over the department as it charts implementation of the private school tuition assistance program, which lawmakers passed and Reynolds signed in January. The program, Reynolds’ key legislative priority this year, was expected to cost $107 million in the first year, but applications have already exceeded expectations.

Aldis, who was hired shortly after the program was signed into law, faced opposition by Democrats because he had never worked as an educator or school administrator. He was most recently a policy leader at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a school choice and charter school think tank.

