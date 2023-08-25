An Iowa nursing home considered to be among the nation’s worst is taking the state to court in an effort to increase the money it collects from taxpayers through Medicaid.

Arbor Court Healthcare is seeking judicial review of an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services decision related to the state and federal money that it collects to care for Medicaid-dependent residents at the Arbor Court nursing home in Mount Pleasant.

Since October 2020, the company has owned and operated the 62-bed home, which is currently on the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services’ list of special-focus facilities that have a history of poor-quality care. In the past 20 months, Arbor Court has been cited by inspectors for deficiencies that contributed to at least two resident deaths, cited for 46 regulatory violations, and fined on five occasions.

Arbor Court’s petition for judicial review revolves around the money that Iowa care facilities collect from Medicaid, which is an amount based largely on self-reported expenses from prior months. Iowa DHHS has long had an informal policy of approving requests from new owners of care facilities to report expenses only for the short period after ownership has changed rather than the expenses calculated and reported by the previous owners. That process, called “short-period reporting,” usually results in the new owners collecting more money.

Since Arbor Court’s initial short-period report would have covered the same three-month period as the more traditional method of reporting costs, the company didn’t ask Iowa DHHS for permission to file a short-period report.

However, in June 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that altered the more traditional method of reporting costs. The new law required the state to use older data, dating back to 2018, in calculating the standard Medicaid reimbursement rate and to provide additional money for the facilities based on inflation.

The move was an effort to ensure that nursing homes would continue to see their Medicaid payments increase despite their costs having declined in 2020 due to COVID-19’s impact on staffing levels.

After the legislation was signed into law, Iowa DHHS notified care facilities they could expect an “increase to (their) nursing facility rates” based upon cost reports covering calendar year 2018.

But for Arbor Court, the legislation had a negative effect. DHHS ignored the home’s cost report covering the last three months of 2020, and relied instead on data from 2018, which predated the change of ownership.

Arbor Court: Legislation cost us $400,000

The effect of the change in Iowa law was immediate, according to Arbor Court Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant home saw its Medicaid reimbursement rate drop by $400,000 in 2021 — to a point where the owners were allegedly collecting $70 to $80 less, per day, per resident, than their self-reported actual costs.

Arbor Court protested, but DHHS officials responded by saying that while a request to submit a “short-period report” would normally be considered, the deadline for such a request had passed.

Arbor Court appealed, and after presiding over a hearing on the dispute, Administrative Law Judge Jonathan Gallagher upheld the state’s decision.

Arbor Court’s petition in Polk County District Court seeks a reversal of that ruling.

State agency operated outside its own rules

Ironically, it was DHHS’s decision to violate its own rules by allowing nursing homes to submit “short-period reports” that contributed to Gallagher’s decision favoring the agency.

DHHS, Gallagher found, had been “operating outside of its rules” by developing an internal practice of letting care facility owners use the short-period reporting process to increase their revenue.

“A shadow exists on this entire process given that policies which affect the public must generally be in the agency’s rules,” Gallagher stated in his ruling.

Since no policy or rule required DHHS to allow such short-period reporting, Gallagher reasoned, Arbor Court’s rights could not have been violated by DHHS’s refusal to let Arbor Court take advantage of that same process.

For its part, DHHS acknowledged during the appeal process that it had created what it called “an imperfectly executed” exception to its own written policies.

Arbor Court cited for resident deaths

According to federal data, Arbor Court Healthcare is owned in part by Judah Bienstock of MGM Healthcare, a St. Louis company that manages seven Iowa nursing homes and 18 facilities in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, Arbor Court had a one-star rating from CMS for both its health-inspection results and quality-of-care measures. Currently, it has no CMS ratings due to what the federal agency calls “a history of serious quality issues.”

CMS has fined the home six times in the past three years. Since November 2020, those fines have totaled $275,604.

Last December, the home was cited for a resident’s death after the woman was given an antibiotic and an anticoagulant medication that were contraindicated. The woman was taken to a hospital, diagnosed with a gastrointestinal bleed, and died.

In January 2022, the state cited Arbor Court after a resident of the home, Donna Lee Huffaker, fell to her death from a mechanical device that was being used to transfer her in and out of bed.