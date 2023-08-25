On the podcast this week, we discuss the first Republican presidential debate, and the first new Iowa Poll of this caucus campaign.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy, the Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, and features The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Kelly Pardekooper and Copperhead.