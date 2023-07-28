DES MOINES — The weather and the Republican presidential primary in Iowa are heating up.

On a day when the heat index throughout Iowa scorched into the triple digits, 13 presidential candidates addressed a gathering of Iowa Republicans — albeit indoors, under the refuge of air conditioning — at the state party’s annual summer fundraiser, the Lincoln Dinner.

More than 1,200 people paid at least $150 for a ticket and showed up to hear the candidates speak at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines, according to a state party spokesman.

Conversations with some of those Iowans who attended showed that the primary is far from a settled matter, even though former President Donald Trump has dominated early polling on the campaign.

Trump has a 34-point lead over his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of national polling on the Republican presidential primary. There has not yet been substantive polling on the contest in Iowa, but what little polling has been published also shows Trump with a large lead over the field here.

The Republican Iowa caucuses, the first casting of presidential preference in the nation, is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Republican Party of Iowa state Chair Jeff Kaufmann implored the gathering of Iowa Republicans to support the party’s eventual nominee in the general election against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden.

“Yes there's going to be some elbows (by the candidates during the primary). Yes this is a full-contact sport,” Kaufmann said Friday. “But we are going to unify and get rid of that fool in the White House.”

What Iowans are saying

Brad and Natalie Peterson, of Kellerton, said before Friday night’s candidate speeches they were interested in hearing from South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. The husband and wife, wearing “Trump Country” stickers handed out by the campaign, said they support Trump but are open to another candidate.

They said they like Scott’s personality and life story.

“I think he’s a true American story. I think he’s the type of person who’s going to try to bring people together,” Natalie Peterson said. “I think we hear that a lot, but there’s something about him — just with events we’ve seen him speak at. But I would just want to see him in person.”

Scott often emphasizes his personal story and family history in campaign ads and speeches. He was raised by a single mother and says his grandfather left school at an early age to work on a cotton farm in the Deep South.

The Petersons said they are wavering on Trump, in part because of instances where he “goes rogue” and makes inflammatory statements.

“I still think he can run the country really good. I think he can get us out of the hole we’re in,” Brad Peterson said. “But sometimes some of the stuff he says just kind of gets me.”

Dave Walford, of Grinnell, expressed a similar concern.

Walford said he likes Trump and appreciates what Trump did during his first term. But he is concerned that Trump would lose the general election to Biden, as he did in 2020.

Walford said he also likes Scott, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

“I do not have a favorite but there are some people I do like. My main objective is to getting someone that can be elected,” Walford said. “I appreciate what (Trump) did for the country the first time. My concern is how many people are going to vote against him because they don't like him, or don't like what he says.”

That, on the other hand, does not concern Roger Rinderknecht, of Clive.

Rinderknecht would prefer that Trump is the candidate, although he also likes and would feel comfortable supporting DeSantis. He said Trump’s sometimes abrasive style does not concern him.

“I know (Trump) says bad things. He talks bad. He runs people down. He does all the bad things that a guy shouldn’t do. But he’s still the best candidate,” Rinderknecht said.

Democrats charge Republicans have far-right agenda

Democrats at a news conference earlier Friday slammed what they called the far-right agenda of the Republican presidential candidates.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Iowa Democratic leaders and said Democrats offer an alternative to the culture war issues in the Republican primary.

During this year’s legislative session, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party took control of the state House and Senate and passed laws strengthening abortion rights, providing universal free school lunch and paid family leave.

“While they’re going to go over there and debate tonight what books to ban, we’re banning hunger in our schools with the help of the Biden-Harris administration, we’re building out for the future,” Walz said. “These are the things that make a difference.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the policies espoused by Trump’s Republican competitors are no different from his “MAGA agenda.”

“Tonight we’re going to see desperate candidates peddle divisive rhetoric and extreme policies to pull Americans apart and to win over the fringes of their base,” Hart said. “Donald Trump, the undisputed leader of the party, is running again, promising to expand on his failed agenda.”

Photos: Republican presidential candidates share stage at Iowa campaign event