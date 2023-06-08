DES MOINES — With somewhat unusual timing, Iowa Senate Democrats elected a new leader Wednesday night.

Republicans and Democrats in the Iowa Legislature typically elect their respective leaders shortly after elections every two years.

But on Wednesday night, Senate Democrats met and elected Dubuque Sen. Pam Jochum as their new leader, in the process ousting previous leader Sen. Zach Wahls, of Coralville.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday night did not address the reason for the change and did not respond to questions.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch, Iowa Field Report, and Iowa Starting Line reported Wednesday that many Senate Democrats were upset that Wahls, as caucus leader, recently fired two longtime staffers, Erik Bakker and Deb Kattenhorn.

Wahls, 31, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018, and in 2020 was elected leader of the minority-party Senate Democrats, who are outnumbered in the chamber by a Republican super majority, 34-16.

Wahls first gained prominence in 2011 when he spoke on the Iowa House floor about his two mothers as legislators debated a proposal to ban same-sex marriage in the state.

Jochum, 68, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2009, and prior to that had served in the Iowa House since 1993.

In 2012, Jochum became the first Democratic woman to serve as Iowa Senate President.

“I am honored to receive the unanimous support of my fellow Democratic Senators during this critical moment for our caucus and the state of Iowa,” Jochum said in the statement, in which she thanked Wahls for his “vision and leadership.” “Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa — in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”

