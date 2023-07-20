For Ang Bennett, keeping an eye out for signs of danger in unfamiliar areas is just part of daily life in Nebraska.

Bennett, a Black, 33-year-old nonbinary Omahan who uses they/them pronouns, has lived in Nebraska for the last nine years and said it’s never felt like the most welcoming place for minorities. In the past few years, Bennett believes, the threat of discrimination and hate-filled violence against their community has risen dramatically — first spurred in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests, and then amplified amid a national flurry of legislation aimed at curbing transgender rights.

“I don’t know why you’re going to attack me now,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s sentiments are not uncommon in Nebraska’s LGBTQ+ community, where some members have felt targeted after the passage of LB574. The measure will restrict gender-affirming care, including surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for people under 19. An amendment later absorbed into the bill also added an abortion ban at 12 weeks based on gestational age.

While supporters of the bill often described it as simply deferring such care for children until they are older, people in the LGBTQ+ community say it dehumanizes an already marginalized group and is rooted in misinformation and prejudice.

Critics also say the bill itself affects not just the trans and nonbinary minors it directly mentions, but could have broader implications for the rest of the LGBTQ+ community. Suddenly, they fear, their hard-won gains such as same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ rights seem a little more tenuous.

Partly because of those concerns, the LB574 debate inspired a local wave of trans rights activism that has continued since the bill passed.

Bennett became aware of LB574 soon after it was introduced. From the beginning, they said, they knew the bill had a strong chance at passing, even as protesters and opposing lawmakers fought it every step of the way. As the bill moved forward and the public rhetoric about trans policy mounted, Bennett withdrew from others in response.

Bennett’s retreat inward was mirrored by some other LGBTQ+ Nebraskans. Eli Rigatuso, who advocated for LGBTQ+ rights even before he came out as trans masculine in 2015, said he took proactive measures to protect himself from the hate he felt would come his way after LB574 was introduced. He limited the amount of time he spent online and focused more on remote forms of advocacy.

When it comes to Nebraska law, policies and regulations often have focused more on restrictions on the LGBTQ+ community than protections for them. The Nebraska Constitution still defines marriage as between a man and a woman and specifies that same-sex relationships “shall not be valid or recognized.”

That language was put there through a voter referendum that passed in 2000 and was fought over in the courts until the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally in 2015, effectively nullifying the restriction.

John Fox, who lives with his husband Jeff Fox in Omaha, said the general public’s acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska has gradually grown over the years. That changed following the introduction of LB574.

The couple live across the street from an elementary school, and they display a Pride flag outside their home. That hasn’t been a problem — until a few months ago, when Fox said he noticed a parent who regularly glared and shook his head in the direction of their house.

Whether or not such a response represents a serious threat, the couple said, it still causes them concern given the rise of hate crimes and threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community across the U.S. Fox said he and his sexuality are relatively well known in the Omaha area, and being so visible is scary these days. But right now, it’s also important.

“I remain visible because there’s so many people who can’t,” he said.

Being nonbinary, Bennett doesn’t identify as either male or female. In fact, they said they’d prefer not to label their gender at all but recognize that society needs some sort of identifier.

Many of the problems Bennett has faced living in Nebraska have involved people — both men and women — crossing physical boundaries, although for different reasons. Older white men have fetishized them, Bennett said, approaching Bennett in public spaces like bars and attempting to touch them without consent.

Women also often tend to encroach on Bennett’s personal space, but perhaps because those women feel comfortable based on how Bennett appears, even if they’re actually strangers. Bennett said the boundaries the women cross would get people upset if Bennett was the one initiating it.

“I’m still being assaulted on both sides,” they said.

As LB574 progressed in the Legislature, Bennett said, they noticed a rise in people misgendering others on social media. They said these instances tend to involve people who appear to use the wrong terms intentionally out of spite, rather than simply being unaware of the correct labels to use.

Throughout LB574’s debate, opponents often argued that the bill would push people to move to states with more accepting laws. Both Rigatuso and Fox said they’ve considered leaving in the wake of the bill’s passage, even though they consider Nebraska home.

Some LB574 opponents expect families with trans children will be the ones most likely to move away. However, they also acknowledged some uncertainty among families about how the restrictions will be imposed.

Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of the nonprofit OutNebraska, said the uncertainly itself is likely adding more stress on families who are considering a move out of state.

“It’s caused a lot of stress and heartache,” Swatsworth said.

For trans children who stay in Nebraska, Rigatuso said he’s heard some are considering reversing their transition — not because they regret it, but because they don’t feel safe expressing their true identity in the state.

Rigatuso can relate. After he came out as trans in 2015, he said, he faced discrimination at work and in the community and considered whether the easier route would be going back on his decision.

But Rigatuso doesn’t regret transitioning. He said getting top surgery — a procedure that reshapes chest tissue to create a more masculine or feminine appearance — saved his life. He said it lifted a metaphorical weight he hadn’t realized he was carrying.

Supporters of LB574 frequently say the new law is meant to protect children from irreversible damage, but Rigatuso and other opponents say it will do more harm than good. Having come out at 50, Rigatuso said he had to unpack a lot of trauma relating to his gender and believes that would have been lessened had he sought care earlier in life.

“I didn’t realize how much gender dysphoria I had until I had the procedure,” Rigatuso said.

State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, one of two openly LGBTQ+ lawmakers in the Legislature and an opponent of LB574, contends the bill affects a lot more than just Nebraska’s LGBTQ+ residents. He said the bill established the government’s right to regulate health care based on an individual’s identity, which is something that could affect any Nebraskan.

LB574 pushed Nebraska onto the national stage as trans rights were being debated across the country, with coverage from national and even international media outlets. Most of the stories focused on what started as a one-woman filibuster by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to oppose the bill. The effort later included multiple lawmakers and lasted the remainder of the session.

LB574 also drew hundreds of people to the State Capitol for the bill’s public hearing, waiting hours to testify in front of lawmakers for a few minutes.

Hundreds also turned out to support the bill. But Cavanaugh — a member of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee — said it was clear opponents outnumbered supporters that day.

Cavanaugh expected the same level of resistance would continue as the bill made its way through the legislative process, and it did. Hundreds of protesters turned up at each round of debate on the floor, filling the Rotunda and one side of the chamber’s balcony. Sometimes their chanting grew so loud that it was difficult to hear senators speak. Following the final two rounds of debate, most lawmakers exited the chamber through the back door, rather than the main doors leading into the Rotunda and the crowd.

In addition, several letters circulated during debates expressing opposition to LB574 from both business leaders and medical professionals.

Cavanaugh said it still puzzles her that the intense opposition didn’t seem to make any difference to the bill’s supporters. Fredrickson said LB574 was treated as the “golden child” of the Legislature, and lawmakers took extraordinary measures to ensure it passed.

As he watched the debate unfold, Fox said, the rhetoric lawmakers used to support the bill reminded him of the arguments made against same-sex marriage several decades ago.

LB574’s introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, frequently described minors coming out as trans as a “social contagion” that her bill aimed to slow. At the bill’s signing ceremony, Gov. Jim Pillen said LB574 would protect children from being manipulated into seeking gender-affirming care, describing it as an act of Lucifer.

Fox, who served with Kauth last year on Omaha’s Charter Convention, said it was disturbing to see someone he previously had a great working relationship with push views he feels are an attack on him and his community.

“I feel like we’re targets again,” Fox said.

Fox’s husband, Jeff Fox, said the argument that the growing acceptance of trans people is a “contagion” that encourages more people to come out doesn’t make sense. He grew up in a conservative household in rural Nebraska, but that didn’t make him heterosexual.

“You don’t turn into whoever is teaching you,” Jeff Fox said.

The protests against LB574 weren’t limited to the days the bill was debated in the Legislature. They also fueled trans rights activism across Nebraska. During the Trans Day of Visibility on March 31, hundreds showed up for a rally outside the Capitol, exceeding Swatsworth’s expectations. The same day, hundreds of students at Omaha Central High School walked out of class in support of trans rights.

On a different day, when a handful of members of the Westboro Baptist Church showed up to protest outside the Capitol, they were outnumbered by counterprotesters who stood across the street, waving Pride flags and signs proclaiming their support for trans people.

Cavanaugh, Fredrickson and Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha have launched a political action committee called Don’t Legislate Hate, focused on supporting lawmakers who oppose LGBTQ+ restrictions.

Their PAC hasn’t filed its first financial statements yet, but both Cavanaugh and Fredrickson said fundraising has been going well, and they’ve been getting donations from across the state and outside Nebraska. At an upcoming event, Fredrickson said, Chasten Buttigieg, husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, plans to attend as a special guest.

Throughout June, Swatsworth said there were more Pride events planned across rural Nebraska than there have been in past years. She said this reflects more people seeking community support, but it also calls back to the way Pride events originated as a form of protest.

Fox said the Legislature’s actions this year aren’t in line with all Nebraska Republicans, particularly those in Omaha. He noted the support he has received from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who appointed him to the city’s Charter Convention.

In order to slow the trend of trans and LGBTQ+ restrictions in Nebraska, Fox said opponents need more support from conservatives and moderates who don’t like the direction the state is going.

“We need those voices to be louder,” Fox said.

Bennett echoed this sentiment and added that fighting back doesn’t necessarily mean picket-sign protesting. Bennett isn’t a “front lines protester,” but they are an artist whose focus is examining Black and LGBTQ+ identity.

The 2024 election will be a major indication of where Nebraska is headed, Cavanaugh said. She and several others said they expect a backlash to LB574 that they hope could flip enough seats to prevent similar proposals from passing.

If that doesn’t happen, many in the LGBTQ+ community fear that Nebraska will follow in the footsteps of other states that passed similar laws and are now beginning to consider more restrictions for trans adults and same-sex marriages.

Bennett said they feel more urgency to pursue top surgery in the wake of LB574’s passage, which is something they’ve wanted for a while, but has encountered delays several times. While Bennett is above the age limit for gender-affirming care restrictions set in the legislation, they said they don’t know whether lawmakers might attempt to expand those restrictions.

Both Fox and Fredrickson said they never used to think that same-sex marriage restrictions could come up for debate in the Legislature. After last session, however, they said they worry that anything is possible.

