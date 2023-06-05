A complaint alleging a Nebraska lawmaker had a conflict of interest during the Legislature's debate over gender-affirming care restrictions has officially been dismissed.

David Begley, an Omaha lawyer, had filed the complaint against state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. He based his complaint on Hunt having a transgender child, and on her family being covered by Medicaid. Although Nebraska’s Medicaid policy explicitly excludes gender-affirming care, Begley alleged in his complaint that Hunt and her child "have a slightly more than average chance of obtaining Nebraska Medicaid coverage," and argued she should have disclosed this prior to the debate on LB574.

“If LB574 does not become law, then Senator Hunt’s immediate family member could receive a financial benefit with Medicaid paying for the medical services necessary to transition genders,” Begley's complaint stated.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission began a preliminary investigation in late March after receiving Begley's complaint. On Friday, the eight-member commission announced they agreed unanimously that "there was no probable cause" to believe Hunt violated the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.

"Any financial effect must be reasonably foreseeable," the NADC announcement states. "A financial effect is not considered reasonably foreseeable if it is remote, speculative, contingent or uncertain."

Hunt was one of the leading lawmakers opposing LB574, which ultimately passed and was signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen two weeks ago. The bill will ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 19, and impose restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for the same age group. It also tightened Nebraska's abortion restrictions to 12 weeks past gestation.

Hunt shared publicly about her transgender son during the first round of floor debate on the bill, though she noted that many lawmakers already knew prior to the announcement. She said she hadn't planned on going public about it, but she did so in an attempt to explain to LB574 supporters how gender-affirming care works for Nebraska families.

Though Hunt's speech didn't sway any lawmakers into opposing the bill, senators on both sides of the debate offered support for Hunt after Begley filed his complaint. Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who supported LB574's passage, called the complaint "offensive" and said lawmakers' families were off-limits.

“It is so far out of bounds that it doesn’t merit discussion,” Brandt said of the complaint.

Hunt described Begley's complaint as "a witch hunt," and said she was glad NADC also viewed the complaint as unjustified.

"I'm happy the NADC saw the complaint for the frivolous political attack that it was," Hunt said.

