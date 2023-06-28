Todd Lancaster has been selected to be the next chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, replacing Jeff Pickens, who is retiring in August.

In a news release, Lancaster said the commission does very important work providing defense services to individuals charged with crimes that carry significant possible penalties, including the death penalty.

"I hope I can measure up to the high bar of excellent service set by my predecessors,” he said.

Lancaster has been with the commission since 2007 and agency counsel since 2015. Prior to that, he was in private practice and a deputy Madison County Public Defender. He received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1998, and his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California San Diego.

Lancaster will be just the third chief counsel since the Commission on Public Advocacy was created in 1995 — under the helm of Jim Mowbray — to provide legal representation to indigent defendants charged with first-degree murder and other serious violent crimes at no cost to the counties where they're charged.

The commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor from each of the six state Supreme Court districts, as well as three at-large members. They serve six-year terms and must have substantial criminal defense experience.

The commission also provides legal assistance to public defenders and court-appointed attorneys, but has in recent years been cash-strapped by declining case filings across the state, which has resulted in less court fees that fund the commission.

Photos: The trial of Bailey Boswell in the slaying of Sydney Loofe Boswell listens to opening statements Judge gives jury instructions Prosecutor delivers opening statement Defense delivers opening statement Counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement Boswell, counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement FBI agent, prosecutor talk during opening statements Boswell listens to judge tell jury about charges Boswell listens to prosecution's opening statement FBI agent, prosecutor listen as judge gives jury instructions The apartment Boswell, Aubrey Trail rented in Wilber Former landlord testifies Former landlord testifies Bleach bottles entered into evidence Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence Photo of Boswell, Trail entered into evidence Boswell wipes away tears FBI agent testifies Sydney Loofe displays tattoo Boswell listens during trial Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant testifies Forensic DNA analyst testifies Boswell listens to testimony Lincoln police investigator testifies Home Depot employee testifies Boswell listens in court Hacksaw purchased by Lincoln police Aubrey Trail watching Sydney Loofe at Menards Witness says she now thinks Trail is a 'psychopath' Witness describes relationship with Boswell, Trail Boswell, witness check into motel Witness describes talk of making, selling video of person being killed Boswell averts eyes as jurors see autopsy photos Forensic pathologist testifies about Loofe autopsy Judge reviews the verdicts Boswell reacts to guilty verdicts Boswell and one of her attorneys react to verdicts Defense offers a motion after the verdict