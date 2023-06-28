LORI PILGER
Lincoln Journal Star
Todd Lancaster has been selected to be the next chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, replacing Jeff Pickens, who is retiring in August.
In a news release, Lancaster said the commission does very important work providing defense services to individuals charged with crimes that carry significant possible penalties, including the death penalty.
"I hope I can measure up to the high bar of excellent service set by my predecessors,” he said.
Lancaster has been with the commission since 2007 and agency counsel since 2015. Prior to that, he was in private practice and a deputy Madison County Public Defender. He received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1998, and his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California San Diego.
Lancaster will be just the third chief counsel since the Commission on Public Advocacy was created in 1995 — under the helm of Jim Mowbray — to provide legal representation to indigent defendants charged with first-degree murder and other serious violent crimes at no cost to the counties where they're charged.
The commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor from each of the six state Supreme Court districts, as well as three at-large members. They serve six-year terms and must have substantial criminal defense experience.
The commission also provides legal assistance to public defenders and court-appointed attorneys, but has in recent years been cash-strapped by declining case filings across the state, which has resulted in less court fees that fund the commission.
Photos: The trial of Bailey Boswell in the slaying of Sydney Loofe
Boswell listens to opening statements
Bailey Boswell listens during opening statements in her first-degree murder trial on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Judge gives jury instructions
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson gives instructions to the jury at the start of Bailey Boswell's trial on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Prosecutor delivers opening statement
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers the prosecution's opening statement in Bailey Boswell's slaying trial on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Defense delivers opening statement
Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, Bailey Boswell's court-appointed attorney, gives his opening statement to the jury on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement
Jeff Pickens, left, chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, and Todd Lancaster, Bailey Boswell's court-appointed attorney, listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers the opening statement for the prosecution on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Boswell, counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement
Bailey Boswell, left, and Jeff Pickens, the chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, listen as Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen delivers the opening statement for the prosecution Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
FBI agent, prosecutor talk during opening statements
FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth, left, and Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan talk quietly as Bailey Boswell's attorney Todd Lancaster gives his opening statement at the start of Boswell's first-degree murder trial on Sept. 25.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Boswell listens to judge tell jury about charges
Defendant Bailey Boswell, right, listens as the judge tells the jury the charges against her on Sept. 25 at the Dawson County Courthouse.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Boswell listens to prosecution's opening statement
Bailey Boswell makes a note as she listens to Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen deliver the opening statement for the prosecution on Sept. 25.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
FBI agent, prosecutor listen as judge gives jury instructions
FBI Special Agent Mike Maseth, left, and Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan listen as District Judge Vicky Johnson gives instructions to the jury at the start of Bailey Boswell's slaying trial on Sept. 25.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
The apartment Boswell, Aubrey Trail rented in Wilber
Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail rented the basement apartment in this Wilber, Nebraska, home.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former landlord testifies
Jennifer Koll, Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail's former landlord, testifies Sept. 29 at Boswell's first-degree murder trial. She lives above their basement apartment and she testified that the smell of bleach "was consuming the whole, entire upstairs of our house. I had to open up the doors and windows" on the day after Sydney Loofe went missing.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Former landlord testifies
Alan Koll, Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail's former landlord, testifies Sept. 29 at Boswell's first-degree murder trial.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Bleach bottles entered into evidence
Clorox bleach bottles were seized as evidence from Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail's apartment in Wilber, Nebraska. This photo was entered into evidence Sept. 29 in Boswell's first-degree murder trial.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence
The fan in the living room of Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail's apartment was still running when investigators arrived. This photo was entered into evidence Sept. 29 at Boswell's first-degree murder trial.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence
The fan in the living room of Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail's apartment was still running when investigators arrived. This photo was entered into evidence Sept. 29 at Boswell's first-degree murder trial.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Photo of Boswell, Trail entered into evidence
This photo of Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail, found at their Wilber, Nebraska, apartment, was submitted into evidence Sept. 29 in Boswell's first-degree murder trial.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Boswell wipes away tears
Bailey Boswell wipes away tears Oct. 1 as she listens to FBI Special Agent Eli McBride describe the discovery of Sydney Loofe's remains.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/THE KEARNEY HUB
FBI agent testifies
FBI Special Agent Eli McBride testified Oct. 1 about discovering Sydney Loofe’s remains.
He testified that search teams collected Loofe's remains wrapped in black plastic trash bags and scattered in roadside ditches in a rural area of Clay County, in south-central Nebraska
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Sydney Loofe displays tattoo
Sydney Loofe shows the tattoo on her upper right arm in this photo taken at a tattoo parlor. Loofe's upper right arm was the initial body part found by searchers. The tattoo reads: “Everything will be wonderful someday.”
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Boswell listens during trial
Bailey Boswell listens Oct. 1 at her first-degree murder trial at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/KEARNEY HUB
Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant testifies
Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Lonnie Connelly testifies Oct. 2 about items he found when he retraced a route investigators suspect was taken by Bailey Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, in disposing of Sydney Loofe’s remains.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Forensic DNA analyst testifies
Mellissa Helligso, a forensic DNA analyst with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, testifies Oct. 2 during Bailey Boswell's trial at the Dawson County courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Boswell listens to testimony
Bailey Boswell listens Oct. 2 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska, as jurors heard more testimony about evidence collected from highway ditches after the discovery of Sydney Loofe’s body.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Lincoln police investigator testifies
Lincoln police investigator Robert Hurley, left, testifies Oct. 5 about cellphone data that he used to track the movement of Bailey Boswell's and Syndey Loofe's cellphones. Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan is at right.
JENNY HIGGINS/ANTELOPE COUNTY NEWS
Home Depot employee testifies
Matthew Workman, a Home Depot asset protection manager, testifies Oct. 5 in Bailey Boswell's first-degree murder trial. On the monitor in the foreground is a receipt showing purchases made by Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell at a Home Depot in Lincoln, including a hacksaw and drop cloths.
JENNY HIGGINS/ANTELOPE COUNTY NEWS
Boswell listens in court
Bailey Boswell listens to testimony in court Oct. 5 at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.
JENNY HIGGINS/ANTELOPE COUNTY NEWS
Hacksaw purchased by Lincoln police
This hacksaw was purchased by Lincoln Police Officer Chris Milisits as he recreated the purchases made by Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail as shown on receipts found during the investigation of Sydney Loofe's slaying.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Aubrey Trail watching Sydney Loofe at Menards
In this still image taken from surveillance video from the North 27th Street Menards in Lincoln, Aubrey Trail is seen looking over his shoulder at Sydney Loofe as she exits the building to go to the Menards guard shack. The video is time stamped 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2017, which is the last day Loofe was seen alive.
BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB
Witness says she now thinks Trail is a 'psychopath'
Ashley Hills told jurors about a "sugar daddy" lifestyle with Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, who she said frequently spoke of torture and murder. She testified Oct. 7 that she now thinks Trail was a "psychopath." She's shown here with Trail, both holding copies of an agreement concerning Trail's use of her car.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Witness describes relationship with Boswell, Trail
Katie Brandle testifies Oct. 8 about the relationship she had with Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail. Questioning her is Sandra Allen, one of the prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boswell, witness check into motel
Bailey Boswell and Katie Brandle are shown checking into a motel in this photo taken from a security camera.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Witness describes talk of making, selling video of person being killed
Anastasia Golyakova, who now lives in California, testifies Oct. 8 that Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail had told her they could make $1 million by making a video of the torture and slaying of someone.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boswell averts eyes as jurors see autopsy photos
Bailey Boswell mostly avoided looking at autopsy pictures of Sydney Loofe during testimony Oct. 9. After a break, she used a tissue to wipe around her eyes.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Forensic pathologist testifies about Loofe autopsy
Omaha forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Elieff testified Oct. 9 about the autopsy done on the remains of Sydney Loofe.
PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Judge reviews the verdicts
Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson looks over the jury's verdicts Wednesday at the Dawson County Courthouse. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the slaying of Sydney Loofe.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Boswell reacts to guilty verdicts
Bailey Boswell bows her head Wednesday after the jury found her guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the slaying of Sydney Loofe.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Boswell and one of her attorneys react to verdicts
Bailey Boswell and Jeff Pickens, the chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, react Wednesday after the jury found her guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of Sydney Loofe.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Defense offers a motion after the verdict
Todd Lancaster, standing, makes a motion to allow Bailey Boswell, second from left, to stay at the jail in Lexington until sentencing. She was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Sydney Loofe. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, right, overruled the motion.
FRANCIS GARDLER/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
