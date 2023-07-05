Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services since 2019, is resigning, Gov. Jim Pillen announced on Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts, will take on a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S., Pillen said in a press release. Her last day at DHHS will be Aug. 4.

"CEO Smith has provided leadership to DHHS throughout the start of my administration," Pillen said. "I am grateful for her public service and dedication to improving the lives of Nebraskans."

Smith has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in large, complex organizations. During her tenure, she oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion.

“I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us," she said. "Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”

Some of Smith's highlights include supporting Nebraska's efforts to address COVID-19 and the redesign of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, according to the release.

Pillen will announce the appointment of an interim director soon. He said that individual will lead the agency while a national search to find a permanent CEO is underway.

