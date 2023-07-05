Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services since 2019, is resigning, Gov. Jim Pillen announced on Wednesday.
Smith, who was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts, will take on a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S., Pillen said in a press release. Her last day at DHHS will be Aug. 4.
Dannette Smith, MSW
COURTESY PHOTO
"CEO Smith has provided leadership to DHHS throughout the start of my administration," Pillen said. "I am grateful for her public service and dedication to improving the lives of Nebraskans."
Smith has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in large, complex organizations. During her tenure, she oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion.
“I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us," she said. "Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”
Some of Smith's highlights include supporting Nebraska's efforts to address COVID-19 and the redesign of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, according to the release.
Pillen will announce the appointment of an interim director soon. He said that individual will lead the agency while a national search to find a permanent CEO is underway.
Photos: Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, 2023
Cars pass by AWE Salon along South Sixth Street in Seward during the town's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kids in the best decorated bike contest ride past a tractor show during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Issac Franklin (left) steadies the hose while Cody Nagel focuses his stream on the bucket during a firefighters' water fight during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gretna's Addie Kock wears pinwheels in her hair during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ceresco native Kevin Olson checks out a Corvette with a custom paint job at the car show during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Visitors tour around the Seward courthouse during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Heaver, Utah, native Chris York tosses his daughter Jade in the air dduring Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Judah Hoffman from Lincoln slides down an inflatable fun slide during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Garland and Goehner firefighters face off during a firefighters' water fight during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward native Lena Hughes tries to recover her bubble gum after her bubble popped during the bubble blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Julie Benes from Seward competes in the bubble gum blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo native Bridget Dobesh competes in a bubble gum blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cameron von Haute, 3, smiles at her mother after having her face painted
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Garland Fire and Rescue firefighters Nick Glass and James Pliefke compete in the annual firefighters' water fight
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The firefighter water fight takes place in the morning
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Paul Von Kampen and son Jameson flavor their shaved ice cones
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cole Hohman of garland refills his water cup from a leak in a fire hose ahead of the firefighter water fight
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dancers from the Grupo Folkorica Sangre Azteca dance in the grand parade during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration a, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A drummer from the Wilber-Clatonia Czech Alumni Band plays as they ride a parade float during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wilber Czech Prince Brecken Niemeyer, Czech Queen Carly Rains, and princess Lena Fritz wave from a parade float during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Riding on the back of the St Thomas Aquinas KOFC float, a young person has their vision obscured while tossing candy during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A member of the Farmer’s Cooperative waves as they drive their tractor in the grand parade during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
American flags fly in front of the Seward County courthouse during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ximena Machuca laughs as she rides on a chair swing during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jeff Tuttle of Lincoln rides with his daughter Emma down the fun slide during during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Issac Franklin steadies the hose while Cody Nagel (from left) focuses his stream on the bucket during a firemans waterfight during the 155th annual fourth of July in the Fourth of July capitol of Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A miniature donut dish called the Glitzy Cowgirl, created by Oakland's BarnBites, come with a small American flag during the 155th annual fourth of July in the Fourth of July capitol of Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of St Thomas Aquinas KOFC throw frisbees to the crowd during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A passenger with the Cornhusker Model A Ford Club waves out the window as they drive along south 6th st. during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln's LUXE Dance Academy cloggers perform in the bandshell during Seward's 155th annual celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Higgins Boat is displayed Tuesday during Seward's Fourth of July celebration. It had recently completed a days-long trip from California to Seward, where it was dedicated in a ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Museum.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
