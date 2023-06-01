Gov. Jim Pillen and about 20 state senators on Wednesday celebrated this legislative session's enactment of billions of dollars of ongoing tax cuts that the governor said would be "transformational" in spurring growth in the state.

"It's an incredibly big day for the state," Pillen said before he attached his signature to two big tax bills approved by the Legislature.

In addition to positioning Nebraska to compete for growth, the governor said, the tax reductions will influence "our kids to stay" and grandparents not to "run away."

A bill (LB754) that would gradually slice top individual and corporate income tax rates is estimated to result in a $3 billion tax reduction over six years while a measure (LB243) to increase the state's property tax credit programs while placing a 3% annual cap on local school property tax growth and essentially eliminating property tax support for community colleges provides an estimated $2.4 billion in property tax relief.

"We're fiscal conservatives," Pillen said during a bill-signing ceremony, and "we need to get in the game" of competing for economic and population growth.

LB754 represents "the largest investment in our state's history," he said, moving Nebraska from the bottom half of the 50 states to the top 15 in terms of growth-spurring tax policy.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said the legislation was a team effort and she heaped praise on her "amazing teammates."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who has been the legislative leader in achieving increasing property tax relief, said the tax bills are "real game-changers (that will) help us grow our state."

And Briese said more is coming in terms of property tax relief.

"There is more work to do," he said.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln pointed to "an incredible investment in education" by the state represented by legislation that would sharply increase state support for schools while reducing local property tax support.

LB683, introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, increases state funding support by about $300 million annually.

"We're investing in our kids from zero to post-secondary education," Bostar said.

"And we're just getting started" in terms of property tax relief, Pillen said, pointing ahead to future plans to change the valuation of property for tax purposes.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023