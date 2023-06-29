Through an executive order Monday, Gov. Jim Pillen created a new medal to recognize acts of heroism by Nebraskans in the military or National Guard.

Referred to as the Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal, the award will go to anyone “serving with or supporting the Nebraska Military Department who has distinguished himself/herself by heroism in saving the life, limb or eyesight of a fellow citizen," according to a Wednesday press release.

“Many acts of heroism are recognized by our military during periods of active service, for instance, times of war or military engagements where the recipient’s own life was at risk,” Pillen said in the release. “This award also acknowledges extraordinary acts – those that occur in everyday life and are equally deserving of recognition.”

The press release did not specify when the first medals will be awarded.

Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium