In the latest chapter of the ongoing effort to revitalize North and South Omaha, Nebraska lawmakers approved a bill that authorizes more than $400 million in recovery efforts for those areas.
Lawmakers passed LB531 in a 37-8 vote, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for his signature. If signed, the law would take effect the following day.
The bill is a follow-up to a 2022 bill, LB1024, which allocated $335 million to underserved areas of Nebraska. LB531 adds more money to the effort. More than $400 million is focused specifically on low-income Omaha neighborhoods, but money also will be distributed to revitalization efforts in other parts of the state.
The bill also includes separate legislation that gives $180 million to support a new water treatment plant in Lincoln.
State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the bill’s introducer, grew up in North Omaha and said his main focus while in office is economic recovery for that area. He said the projects funded through LB531 will aim to reduce poverty and crime rates and improve educational and health outcomes.
“North Omaha is not a charity case for wealthy individuals to act as our saviors,” McKinney said. “It is a community that deserves a fair chance at the good life.”
Most of the money would be distributed through the Department of Economic Development to some of the 367 proposals submitted during an earlier phase of the project last year. LB531 identifies a handful of those proposals to receive guaranteed money, including $20 million for a Malcolm X museum and another $20 million for local health centers.
A few projects were already identified and received funding through LB1024 last year, including about $26 million to be spread across projects elsewhere in Nebraska.
Additionally, $20 million was allocated for affordable housing projects in Omaha, $30 million was dedicated to innovation hubs, and $60 million was earmarked for a business park near the Omaha airport.
LB531 would increase the total amount going to the business park from $60 million to $100 million.
Folded into the bill is legislation from Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, which would allocate $15 million to improve sewer systems.
And the bill also includes additional funding for projects in rural Nebraska, including $5 million for a museum on Chief Standing Bear and $1 million to address dilapidated housing.
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy came open with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Thursday. On Friday, Day introduced a bill that would eliminate life sentences for juveniles.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Thursday. Both were sworn in during ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Thursday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears their legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the new Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during Wednesday's election of the Education Committee chair. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Tuesday at the Capitol. The new session begins Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senator Jana Hughes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne reacts during a testimony on LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ben Jackson speaks in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Opponents gather at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday ahead of a rally to voice opposition to a bill seeking to limit when abortions can be performed. Lawmakers heard from a large contingent of supporters and opponents during a public hearing later in the day.
ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Notes for a speech in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," rest on the ground during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Feb. 13.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Juniper Meadow, a trans woman and minister, speaks in opposition of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) and former Gov. Pete Ricketts laugh during the announcement of Ricketts' appointment to Nebraska's open Senate seat. The vacancy was left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on March 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (center) talks with Sens. Bruce Bostelman (left) and John Lowe before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Ashland on Friday. Breaking a long-standing tradition, Pillen is not releasing his event schedule, which in the past would have included events such as the one Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
State Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh (from left), Megan Hunt, Kathleen Kauth, John Fredrickson, Wendy DeBoer, Mike Jacobson and Lou Ann Linehan watch the board during the final votes on LB574 on Friday at the Capitol. The bill limits gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
