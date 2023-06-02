In the latest chapter of the ongoing effort to revitalize North and South Omaha, Nebraska lawmakers approved a bill that authorizes more than $400 million in recovery efforts for those areas.

Lawmakers passed LB531 in a 37-8 vote, sending it to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk for his signature. If signed, the law would take effect the following day.

The bill is a follow-up to a 2022 bill, LB1024, which allocated $335 million to underserved areas of Nebraska. LB531 adds more money to the effort. More than $400 million is focused specifically on low-income Omaha neighborhoods, but money also will be distributed to revitalization efforts in other parts of the state.

The bill also includes separate legislation that gives $180 million to support a new water treatment plant in Lincoln.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the bill’s introducer, grew up in North Omaha and said his main focus while in office is economic recovery for that area. He said the projects funded through LB531 will aim to reduce poverty and crime rates and improve educational and health outcomes.

“North Omaha is not a charity case for wealthy individuals to act as our saviors,” McKinney said. “It is a community that deserves a fair chance at the good life.”

Most of the money would be distributed through the Department of Economic Development to some of the 367 proposals submitted during an earlier phase of the project last year. LB531 identifies a handful of those proposals to receive guaranteed money, including $20 million for a Malcolm X museum and another $20 million for local health centers.

A few projects were already identified and received funding through LB1024 last year, including about $26 million to be spread across projects elsewhere in Nebraska.

Additionally, $20 million was allocated for affordable housing projects in Omaha, $30 million was dedicated to innovation hubs, and $60 million was earmarked for a business park near the Omaha airport.

LB531 would increase the total amount going to the business park from $60 million to $100 million.

Folded into the bill is legislation from Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, which would allocate $15 million to improve sewer systems.

And the bill also includes additional funding for projects in rural Nebraska, including $5 million for a museum on Chief Standing Bear and $1 million to address dilapidated housing.

